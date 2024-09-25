The Parkside Hotel & Spa Announces New Stargazing Packages in Partnership with the Centre of the Universe

Experience the Magic of the Night Sky Like Never Before

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Parkside Hotel & Spa announces the launch of two new stargazing packages in partnership with the Centre of the Universe in Victoria, BC, offering guests a unique experience under the night sky.

The two packages are designed to provide an unforgettable adventure for guests of all ages and interests.

The exclusive Spectacular Stargazing package add-on starts at $250 and requires a minimum advance booking of a two-night suite stay. This intimate experience is perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway or families looking to create lasting memories under the stars. Package details:

A Welcome Stargazing Package with a Star Trail Map of Victoria , Binoculars, Red-Light Flashlight and Virtual Parkside Guide to Stargazing

, Binoculars, Red-Light Flashlight and Virtual Parkside Guide to Stargazing One-night Private Patio Setup for star viewing, including: High-Quality Telescope and Picture Telescope Books, Sky Maps and Star Finders Lounge Chairs, Blankets, Pillows and Rug Cozy Fire Pit Treat Cart with Complimentary Hot Chocolate and Four Star-Themed Sugar Cookies



The Celestial Exploration package add-on starts at $100 and requires advance booking of a minimum two-night suite stay, allowing guests to explore the night sky at their leisure. Ideal for astronomy enthusiasts and curious minds, this package offers a perfect blend of education and adventure. Package details:

Stargazing Trail Map and Virtual Parkside Guide to Stargazing

Blankets to snuggle up in

Pair of Binoculars

The Centre of the Universe is a renowned astronomical education facility in Victoria, BC. Known for its engaging programs and knowledgeable staff, the Centre of the Universe offers visitors an opportunity to explore the wonders of the universe through interactive exhibits, planetarium and full dome movies, virtual reality experiences and the chance to see the historic Plaskett telescope. This amazing machine mapped the Milky Way Galaxy. "This collaboration with The Parkside Hotel and Spa brings more awareness to astronomy and inspires people to look up and explore the night sky," shares Centre of the Universe Board Member Ben Dorman. "We're so fortunate to have the national historical site—The Dominion Astrophysical Observatory—right here in Victoria and are delighted to be able to share the wonders of the sky with more and more people."

The Parkside Hotel & Spa guests are invited to explore The Centre of the Universe. Admission details and Star Party event information are available at https://centreoftheuniverse.org/.

By blending luxury, education and environmental stewardship, these new stargazing packages further establish The Parkside Hotel & Spa as an innovative leader in the hospitality industry in Victoria. Committed to sustainability and providing unique experiences, The Parkside Hotel & Spa continues to offer guests opportunities to connect with the environment and community.

"We are excited to partner with the Centre of the Universe to offer our guests unique stargazing experiences to connect with the natural beauty of the night sky in a truly memorable way," said Trina White, general manager of The Parkside Hotel & Spa.

A BOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is dedicated to promoting a sustainable urban way of life, actively seeking and implementing eco-friendly measures to improve the guest experience while striving to minimize the environmental footprint of the property.

As a carbon-neutral, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind. Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting www.parksidevictoria.com .

A BOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands, including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

