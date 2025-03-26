THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SIERRA CLUB BC FOR EARTH MONTH

VICTORIA, BC, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa announces a new partnership with Sierra Club BC in celebration of Earth Month this April. This collaboration brings together two organizations committed to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sierra Club BC, an organization that shares our deep commitment to protecting our natural environment," said Trina White, General Manager at The Parkside Hotel & Spa. "This partnership allows our guests to directly contribute to meaningful conservation efforts while enjoying their stay with us."

Throughout April, The Parkside will donate $1.00 from the EcoFee for each guest's night stay, going to Sierra Club BC to support their mission to explore, enjoy, and protect the wild places of the earth.

Starting in April, The Parkside also introduces a partnership map with Sierra Club BC highlighting local ecosystems, offering guests walkable, bikeable, and day-trip options to explore and appreciate the region's natural beauty. A separate guide will also be available for those looking to visit and learn about the old-growth forests on Vancouver Island.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa continues to lead the way in sustainable hospitality, fostering a deep connection between guests and the natural environment. Through innovative practices like a comprehensive waste diversion program, energy-efficient building systems, and locally sourced amenities, The Parkside exemplifies what it means to be an eco-urban hotel. After achieving carbon-neutral status in 2019, the hotel has maintained this certification through continuous improvements and investments in carbon offset projects. At The Parkside, environmental responsibility and immersive guest experiences go hand in hand.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

Located in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, The Parkside Hotel & Spa combines elevated comfort with West Coast warmth. As Canada's first member of Beyond Green's global portfolio of sustainable hotels, The Parkside proudly upholds its foundational mission of green hospitality and environmental stewardship. An all-suite hotel featuring spacious accommodations, modern amenities, and versatile and unique meeting and event spaces, guests rejuvenate at The Parkside Spa, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Savour local flavours at Tre Fantastico, explore the biodiversity in the atrium, including expansive koi ponds and relax on the stunning rooftop patio with gathering spaces and cozy firepits. With Victoria's vibrant city attractions and Vancouver Island's natural beauty just outside the doors, Victoria's premier eco-urban hotel provides an unforgettable stay for business and leisure travellers alike, honouring today's guests and tomorrow's travellers. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth's most sustainable accommodations, representing more than 50 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 22 countries. Dedicated to creating a more purposeful way to explore the world, Beyond Green connects conscientious travellers with properties committed to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; the protection of natural and cultural heritage; and the enhancement of social and economic well-being in local communities. To ensure these standards are met, each member property undergoes a rigorous vetting process based on over 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group, the family-owned company that also manages Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green offers a new way to experience genuine hospitality, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

