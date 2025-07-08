The Parkside Hotel & Spa Launches Drift | A Floating Sound Meditation, a First-of-Its-Kind Wellness Experience in Victoria

VICTORIA, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa announces the launch of Drift | A Floating Sound Meditation, a notable wellness experience that combines the therapeutic benefits of sound healing with the calming embrace of water. The first of its kind offered by a hotel in Victoria, Drift invites guests to experience deep relaxation while floating effortlessly in a tranquil pool environment.

Each 60-minute session, led by Certified Sound Practitioner Pilar Munoz, features a harmonious blend of crystal alchemy bowls, gongs, and other sacred instruments designed to soothe the mind and body.

"We're proud to introduce this immersive Sound Journey as part of our continued commitment to reimagining wellness," said Parkside Spa Manager Jen McDonald. "By blending sound therapy with the calming properties of water, we're offering guests a unique opportunity to pause, reset, and reconnect with themselves and their surroundings."

Intentionally limited in size, each session ensures a quiet, personalized experience. Guests rest on floating mats in warm water while sound waves ripple through both body and pool, promoting a profound sense of release, mental clarity, and restoration. Whether new to sound therapy or experienced in holistic wellness practices, participants can expect a fully supported, weightless meditation journey immersed in therapeutic sound.

The Drift series launches July 17, 2025, and continues every Tuesday morning and Thursday evening for eight weeks through early September. Sessions are $60 per person, and advance registration is required due to limited availability. Guests are encouraged to wear light, comfortable clothing or a bathing suit. Plush robes are provided.

To learn more or reserve your spot, visit Drift at The Parkside Hotel & Spa.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

Located in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, The Parkside Hotel & Spa combines elevated comfort with West Coast warmth. As Canada's first member of Beyond Green's global portfolio of sustainable hotels, The Parkside proudly upholds its foundational mission of green hospitality and environmental stewardship. An all-suite hotel featuring spacious accommodations, modern amenities, and versatile and unique meeting and event spaces, guests rejuvenate at The Parkside Spa, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center. Savour local flavours at Tre Fantastico, explore the biodiversity in the atrium, including expansive koi ponds and relax on the stunning rooftop patio with gathering spaces and cozy firepits. With Victoria's vibrant city attractions and Vancouver Island's natural beauty just outside the doors, Victoria's premier eco-urban hotel provides an unforgettable stay for business and leisure travellers alike, honouring today's guests and tomorrow's travellers. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth's most sustainable accommodations, representing more than 50 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 22 countries. Dedicated to creating a more purposeful way to explore the world, Beyond Green connects conscientious travellers with properties committed to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; the protection of natural and cultural heritage; and the enhancement of social and economic well-being in local communities. To ensure these standards are met, each member property undergoes a rigorous vetting process based on over 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group, the family-owned company that also manages Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green offers a new way to experience genuine hospitality, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

