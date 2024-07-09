The Parkside Hotel & Spa Now a Signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism

Leading the Way in Sustainable Tourism and Climate Action

VICTORIA, BC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa announced today that it has become a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism. This significant milestone marks The Parkside Hotel & Spa's unwavering commitment to aligning its operations with global scientific recommendations and international agreements to combat climate change.

Aerial View of The Parkside Hotel and Spa (CNW Group/The Parkside Hotel & Spa Ltd.)

The Glasgow Declaration is a unified call to action for all stakeholders within the travel and tourism sector to address the urgent need for climate action collaboratively. It encourages a shared commitment to reducing emissions in tourism by at least 50% over the next decade and achieving Net Zero as soon as possible before 2050.

By signing the Glasgow Declaration, The Parkside Hotel & Spa joins a global network of tourism leaders dedicated to a shared vision of climate action. The hotel will develop and implement climate action plans within 12 months, aligned with the five pathways of the Declaration—Measure, Decarbonize, Regenerate, Collaborate and Finance. Additionally, the hotel will ensure transparency and accountability by publicly reporting progress annually while fostering a collaborative spirit, working with other signatories to share best practices, solutions and information to accelerate the tourism sector's response to the climate emergency.

"The Parkside Hotel & Spa is honoured to join the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism," said General Manager Trina White. "This commitment reflects our dedication to sustainable practices and our belief in the collective power of the tourism sector to drive meaningful change. We are excited to collaborate with our peers to achieve a sustainable future."

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is dedicated to promoting a sustainable urban way of life, actively seeking and implementing eco-friendly measures to improve the guest experience while striving to minimize the property's environmental footprint.

As a carbon-neutral, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind. Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the hotel's heart—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting www.parksidevictoria.com .

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion for embracing travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to delivering on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands, including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

