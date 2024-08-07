The Parkside Hotel & Spa Celebrates the Menopause Woman

Check in to a home-away-from-home suite and find a carefully curated (and soul-nourishing) food-craving kit featuring locally sourced Neapolitan-style pizza and decadent gelato ... remember, calories don't count on vacation. Explore the city on complimentary bikes, armed with Happy Trails maps that provide a guide to sites, shopping, dining, and more.

Enjoy a private theatre movie night with a selection of classic chick flicks and popcorn packages, or gather around the rooftop firepit for s'mores and much more, creating the perfect atmosphere for girlfriend bonding.

After a beautiful sleep, indulge in a day of self-care and wellness. From soothing massages and body treatments to revitalizing facials and pedicures, this refreshing and renewing experience includes 10% off all treatments and a locally sourced cheese board for two to enjoy in the relaxation room. Share more memories during a soak in the pool and hot tub or get a workout in before retreating back to your suite to enjoy guided restorative yoga and Shavasana with yoga mats, blocks, and a tablet featuring a selection of audio relaxation journeys to take.

The Radiant Renewal Retreat can be reserved with concierge-style booking with our reservations team by calling 855-616-3557 or by visiting our specials page and is based on double occupancy.

Package details include:

Two-Night Suite Stay

10% off Spa Treatments

Cheese Board for Two (with two spa treatment bookings)

Two Neapolitan Style Pizzas and Pint of Gelato

$40 credit towards Rooftop Marshmallow Roasting Experience or Movie Night with Treats

Two Shavasana Restorative Rentals (Yoga Mats, Blocks and Audio Guided In-Suite Relaxation Yoga)

Two-Day Parking

"At The Parkside Hotel & Spa, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities that come with menopause," shares General Manager Trina White. "Our suites are designed to feel just like home, offering unparalleled comfort and tranquillity. With thoughtfully curated amenities, soothing spa services, and a warm, inviting atmosphere, our team provides a supportive and rejuvenating retreat where women can relax, connect, and embrace this new chapter of life."

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is committed to supporting a sustainable urban lifestyle, exploring and adopting more practices to enhance the guest experience, ensuring the operation is treading as lightly as possible on the environment.

As a carbon-neutral, biosphere certified all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind.

Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting www.parksidevictoria.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

