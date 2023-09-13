THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA BRINGS A NEW HOLIDAY TRADITION TO VICTORIA IN SUPPORT OF RAINBOW KITCHEN

The Parkside Express transports visitors on the festive tracks of giving experience

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - All aboard! Get ready to be immersed in an enchanting world as The Parkside Hotel & Spa welcomes neighbours and visitors to an extraordinary holiday experience. The Parkside Express Festive Tracks of Giving is open November 18, 2023 through January 2, 2024 daily.

Step into the holiday halls, where the atrium and lobby are lavishly decked with festive lighting and décor and a sea of poinsettias, creating a vibrant tapestry of reds and greens. Be transported to a journey of nostalgia, exploring the miniature wonders of a model Christmas train and village.

Savour the flavours of the season by indulging in a candy cane and cup of hot chocolate while wandering the festive grounds. Gather together and capture this special moment in time with a holiday photo with family and friends around the grand poinsettia Christmas tree.

This is only the beginning of the enchantment. The heart of this event is about spreading goodwill and holiday cheer in support of Rainbow Kitchen, a hub for food security programming in Victoria, providing free hot meals and facilitating food sharing to anyone in need. "It is truly because of community-minded friends like ours at The Parkside Hotel & Spa, who ensure an essential service —one in greater daily demand than ever—continues serving our community with dignity and care," said Rainbow Kitchen Executive Director Patrick Johnstone. "Take in the spectacular sights for the season and consider donating towards feeding our deserving neighbours in need."

Donating has never been easier, with convenient tap-to-donate stations throughout the experience to help the giving spirit of the season. Additionally, bring a keepsake home with a Christmas 'Believe' bell ornament available for purchase with further proceeds directly supporting Rainbow Kitchen's programs.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa General Manager Trina White shares, "We're excited to open our doors once again for all to enjoy a special holiday tradition, creating memories while supporting the amazing work of Rainbow Kitchen's impactful initiatives."

For the daily schedule of The Parkside Express Festive Tracks of Giving, please visit www.parksidevictoria.com and Facebook and Instagram with holiday updates starting November 18.

