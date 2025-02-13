The Palais des congrès de Montréal shines bright again for Nuit blanche 2025!

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - After last year's dazzling success, the Palais des congrès de Montréal is thrilled to announce its participation in the 22nd edition of Nuit blanche à Montréal. Once again, downtown's iconic building will be transformed into a festive space, inviting night owls to an immersive and electrifying experience. This year promises POP-themed extravagance and contagious energy, in a burst of colours, sounds and flavours!

Nuit blanche à Montréal, the flagship event of the Montréal en Lumière festival, transforms the city every year into an immense artistic and cultural playground. For the occasion, the Palais des congrès' creative spirit led to the design of a free experiential circuit in its shopping mall. A playful and colourful world of interactive installations featuring a POP universe in all its forms, this experience promises to surprise and delight all night long!

From 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., a dynamic and colourful program awaits visitors of all ages:

Giant games to awaken your competitive streak with Connect 4 , Buzzers light , Jenga and Tic Tac Dunk .





to awaken your competitive streak with , , and . A silent disco party to dance the night away to pop rhythms.





to dance the night away to pop rhythms. A collaborative mural to unleash your creativity in the universe of Montréal artist Whatisadam.





to unleash your creativity in the universe of Montréal artist Whatisadam. The exhibition Sweet Folie by OASIS immersion for a unique sensory experience in a vibrant and offbeat setting with live performances (from 9 :30 p.m. to 1 a.m. , online reservation required).





for a unique sensory experience in a vibrant and offbeat setting with live performances (from 9 :30 p.m. to , online reservation required). A pop-up market showcasing original products from local merchants: cake pops, sweets, temporary tattoos, illustrations, decorations, and more (from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ).





showcasing original products from local merchants: cake pops, sweets, temporary tattoos, illustrations, decorations, and more (from ). A photobooth to immortalize your memories of this extraordinary night.





to immortalize your memories of this extraordinary night. Gourmet snacks to tide you over (quantities limited).

Nuit blanche à Montréal 2025

Palais des congrès de Montréal

Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Free

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for eight years in a row. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Sébastien Zickgraf, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, 514 871-5849, [email protected]