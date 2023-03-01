MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal and the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRSST) are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership agreement for an additional three years. The agreement provides an overall framework and coordination plan for activities and resources engaged by the two partners, as they work to shine a spotlight on research in occupational health and safety through the hosting of major meetings in Montréal.

Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal, and Lyne Sauvageau, CEO of the Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRSST). (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

The agreement includes several facets, including information sharing, and the targeting of new conventions that would bring major benefits to our city. As well, during this new term, the IRSST will honour the researchers who have played a role in bringing international conventions to Montréal and the Palais through the awarding of the IRSST-Ambassadors Club Prize.

This renewal is a manifestation of the Palais' and the IRSST's desire to work hand in hand to make the occupational health and safety sector thrive using major international scientific gatherings as their showcase.

"We are pleased to be able to participate in this partnership, which has existed since 2016, between the Palais des congrès de Montréal and the IRSST. It is an opportunity to showcase the work of our scientists and of the researchers who collaborate with us on a national and international level." – Lyne Sauvageau, CEO of the IRSST

"By partnering with the IRSST, the Palais is enhancing the strategic alliances it has created with research professionals. This support will ensure that the candidacies the Palais submits to organizers of major national and international conventions in the area of occupational health and safety will stand out, and that the work of Quebec researchers will be showcased. " – Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of the Palais des congrès

About the IRSST

The Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en sécurité du travail (IRSST), established in Québec since 1980, is a scientific research organization well known for the expertise of its personnel and the quality of its work. The IRSST is a non-profit organization with a Board of Directors composed of an equal number of employer and worker representatives. In keeping with the spirit of the Act respecting occupational health and safety (AOHS) and the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases (AIAOD), the IRSST's mission is to contribute to workers' health and safety through research, its laboratories' expertise, and knowledge dissemination and transfer, with a view to promoting prevention and sustainable return to work.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Holder of the major certification for quality standards in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal's mission is to attract and host conventions, exhibitions, conferences, gatherings and other events. Powered by a creative team that has earned one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the world, it generates significant economic and intellectual spinoffs for the city of Montréal and the province of Quebec. The Palais also contributes to enhancing the global standing of Montréal, the city that hosts more international events than any other in the Americas. To find out more, visit congresmtl.com/en/.

