The Palais des congrès de Montréal celebrates the splendour of nature with the exhibition La Beauté Sauvera le Monde

The exhibition offers a reflection on the need for humility in the presence of the majesty of nature, through 19 inspiring photographs. The Palais is hosting the exhibition right in the heart of the installation Lipstick Forest. Created in 2002 by landscape architect Claude Cormier, the iconic work in the Palais's public space offers an immersive framework for a stroll "through nature" among photographs with, as the central theme, the grandeur of nature. A discreet nod to the environmental commitment of the Palais, which has made sustainable development a core element of its business model, its community action and its institutional brand.

The photographic works on display were selected from among the finalists of the Environmental Photography Award of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (FPA2). Created in 2021, on the occasion of the Foundation's 15th anniversary, this competition celebrates photographers who put their creativity to work to raise awareness around environmental protection. The award has the dual purpose of showcasing the breathtaking beauty of our planet and bringing to the forefront the environmental challenges we face today.

An introspective journey through five themes

The exhibition La Beauté Sauvera le Monde, with scenography by OASIS immersion, explores our own vulnerability in the heart of the environment, and, between the lines, traces the cultural exchanges between Monaco and Canada, the fruit of a long friendship that dates back to the scientific navigation and exploration of the St. Lawrence River by HSH Prince Albert I, in 1868 and 1913.

Visitors are invited to embark on an introspective journey, where the splendour of nature invites contemplation and recognition of the modest place we occupy within it. The experience unfolds around five themes that come together to call for peaceful coexistence and a heightened awareness of our impact on the world:

Exploration of the senses: enchantment through harmony of form and colour

Everywhere in the world, nature enchants through the harmony of its forms and colours. Nature offers the gift of beauty and asks nothing in return.

Exploration of humility:

The vastness of nature underscores our humble presence within it. Only through humility can we respectfully appreciate and admire this ecosystem.

Exploration of society: individuals, family and community

Wildlife oscillates between unity and plurality, the individual and community. Nature reveals its diversity through the cohabitation of life on land, in the sky and under the sea, where beauty is everywhere.

Exploration of body and space: playfulness and authenticity

The beauty of wildlife resides in the authenticity of the present moment. While nature can be harsh and complex, it also offers moments of simplicity and purity.

Exploration of transcendence: Freedom and Peace

Nature's harmony and peace teach us balance. The world's splendour can only survive in its freedom. Even in the most difficult conditions, our environment reveals a transcendent beauty.

FPA2's commitment to Canada

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is an apolitical international organization working around the world to promote, in collaboration with local communities, effective solutions for our planet's biodiversity, climate, polar zones, oceans and water resources. The Canadian branch focuses its activities on protecting the Canadian Arctic and its communities.

The exhibition La Beauté Sauvera le Monde opens in parallel with the One Young World Summit 2024 being held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. These two events overlap because of the Foundation's commitment to One Young World through its RE.GENERATION program, which enabled a delegation of six young leaders from six different countries to attend the Summit this year. By aligning the exhibition with this major international event, the Foundation is reaffirming its support for youth and initiatives for a sustainable future.

La Beauté Sauvera le Monde exhibition

At the Palais des congrès de Montréal

1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

From September 18 to December 15, 2024

Free

Quotes

"The Palais is pleased to be hosting and offering visitors and Montrealers alike the exhibition La Beauté Sauvera le Monde, organized by the Albert II of Monaco Foundation (Canada). This exceptional event showcases the importance of beauty and art in promoting sustainable development and the preservation of our planet. We hope that this exhibition will inspire our visitors to reflect on the critical role each of us can play to protect our environment." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"In a world full of challenges and change, Nature reminds us, powerfully and wisely, of the essence of life. With beauty all around us, humans can, sometimes with little effort, seek it, cultivate it, cherish it and protect it. In doing so, they're stepping up and working for future generations." – Dr. Diane Vachon, President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (Canada)

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for eight years in a row. congresmtl.com.

About the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and FPA2 (Canada)

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is a global non-profit organization committed to protecting and advancing planetary health for present and future generations. Created by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2006, the Foundation seeks to promote a new relationship with nature as well as innovations that can drive this change. The Foundation's objective is to bring humanity together to implement effective solutions for our planet's biodiversity, climate, oceans and water resources. It works in three main geographic areas: the Polar Regions, the Mediterranean Basin and Least Developed Countries. The Canadian branch, founded in 2008 and called FPA2 (Canada), is one of the 11 branches of the parent Foundation. In addition to its financial participation in scientific projects in Canada and as part of its conservation efforts, it also promotes the education and mobilization of young people and encourages exchanges so that communities in the Canadian Arctic are better able to face their many social, economic and environmental challenges related to climate change. fpa2.org/en/branches/canada.

