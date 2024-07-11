MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) and the Palais des congrès de Montréal are delighted to invite the scientific community to participate in the "Soutien à l'organisation de congrès internationaux 2024-2025" contest.

Now in its 10th edition, this contest awards three $10,000 prizes each year in recognition of researchers' contribution to organizing major international scientific conferences held at the Palais des congrès. The scientific community is invited to learn about the eligibility criteria today.

The prize-winners will be announced during the FRQ's annual Forum, at the Palais des congrès on November 28, 2024.

Application deadline: October 3, 2024, at 4 p.m.

Contest details are available in the call for proposals (in French only).

"Since 2015, the Fonds de recherche du Québec and the Ambassadors Club of the Palais des congrès de Montréal have worked together to highlight excellence in organizing international scientific conferences. Some 20 of these major events, generating economic and social spinoffs for the city, have been rewarded over the years. International scientific conferences certainly entail a great deal of organizational work, but they also raise the profile of our researchers. We invite organizers of these major scientific meetings to participate in large numbers in this year's contest." – Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec

"Collaboration with researchers is crucial in organizing major international scientific conferences at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. These events bring people together, advance knowledge and generate considerable economic and intellectual spinoffs for Québec. It's an honour for our Ambassadors Club to highlight the commitment of our local experts by awarding these three prizes in collaboration with the Fonds de recherche du Québec." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"The Ambassadors Club of the Palais des congrès de Montréal is proud to reaffirm its commitment to promoting research. Thanks to the contribution of eminent scientists from all horizons, the Palais des congrès is positioned as a key venue for business tourism. These prizes, awarded in collaboration with the Fonds de recherche du Québec, are an opportunity to honour our colleagues who bring in major conferences, events that provide a whole range of opportunities for the scientific community now and in the future." – Catherine Morency, President of the Ambassadors Club of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for six years in a row. congresmtl.com



About the Fonds de recherche du Québec

Under the Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, the mission of the Fonds de recherche du Québec is to ensure the strategic and coherent development of research in Québec, and to support it financially, to support the training of researchers, to work with partners to pursue its mission, to support knowledge mobilization, and to promote research and science in French in the natural sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences and humanities, art and literature. To learn more, visit the website of the Fonds de recherche du Québec.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

Information: Mylène Gosselin, Program Officer, Fonds de recherche du Québec - Health Sector, Tel.: 514-873-2114, ext. 4825; Marie-Claude Lizée, Director, Marketing and Communications, Palais des congrès de Montréal, Tel.: 514-871-5849