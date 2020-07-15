This innovative turnkey service will enable the Palais and its customers to seize and capitalize on the digital opportunities of events hosted at the Palais. And due to the fact that the Palais is a leading advocate for Montréal creativity, these customers will also enjoy access to a network of the city's top production teams. Involving local firms and creatives in the content creation process will enable Québec talent to demonstrate what it can do to an international clientele. Event organizers can look forward to imaginative, agile, flexible and affordable options.

Content that reflects the range and diversity of events hosted at the Palais

From science talks during conferences to fun informal interviews, the new studio will produce content for all tastes. The studio will also feature themed channels covering local news, sports, innovation, wellness, etc. that will provide a unique showcase for the various topics being addressed at the events happening at the Palais.

Aptly located in the heart of the city, this studio will serve as a communication hub conveying the effervescence of the Palais, widely regarded as a driver of innovation and knowledge, and a favourite venue for ideas and people to come together.

A full range of services

This high-tech digital studio will be run by a creative team focused on accurately ascertaining the needs of customers and driven by a desire to communicate their mission during events. Palais Média Propulsion offers myriad possibilities:

Videos

Podcasts

Interviews

Live recordings

Clips and posts specifically for social media

Customers will be able to choose from turnkey packages or à la carte services.

An additional means of helping speed up the reopening

With the pandemic severely affecting major events, Palais Média Propulsion adds to Montréal's competitive edge as our industry reopens. By fostering the onsite creation of quality content for social media consumption, the Palais is empowering organizers to reach a bigger portion of their audience, and thus help offset any lower turnouts stemming from the current global situation.

The studio becomes the latest in a series of initiatives, after the recent hybrid event packages, and the new health measures, the Palais has released to help restart events in Montréal, under a newly reinvented format.

Quote

"With our new studio located in the heart of Montréal, the Palais keeps evolving and reinventing itself in order to proactively meet the needs of customers looking to broaden the reach of their event beyond the venue's walls and all across the world. Palais Média Propulsion is a creative and flexible solution adapted to our post-COVID reality that will deliver access to exclusive content captured with the finest technology available. This undertaking will reflect Montréal's vitality and the unforgettable experiences we deliver at the Palais, where we always actively advocate for Montréal's unique brand of creativity!"

– Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal, a new leader in hybrid events, continues to respond proactively to the event hosting requirements prompted by COVID-19. Through PROGRESS, its Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards, the Palais is adhering to the new health standards ratified by the appropriate governmental authorities. Temporarily closed because of the pandemic, the Palais is now open for events of up to 50 people as of summer 2020.

The Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events, as ranked in 2019 by the Union of International Associations. It is the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, awarded by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), and also a finalist for the prestigious Apex award honouring the "world's best customer satisfaction ratings." In 2019–2020, the Palais generated $228 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 339 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is among the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon neutral building, and is also BOMA BEST certified. Visit congresmtl.com.

