MONTRÉAL, April 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal is very proud to pursue its initiatives geared to the business community with the launch of its brand new Palais Optimization and Location for Events Program, POLE.

This program will give members of the event industry access to Palais facilities to stage their events. For industry professionals, it will also provide a gateway to spaces located right in the heart of the city.

POLE will support event planners who contribute and showcase various economic sectors in Montréal and across Québec. By investing in the creation of new Québec-based events, the Palais is acquiring an additional level for generating economic impact year after year and securing a position as a key player in relaunching the city's activities.

Who can take advantage of the program?

The new program provides event organizers with a wide array of options while optimizing the use of Palais spaces by welcoming dynamic partners from its ecosystem.

Eligible organizations must have a solid governance structure, be planning an event that yields social, economic and intellectual benefits for the city, and have a degree of flexibility regarding the event's anticipated date.

Interested organizations are invited to complete the application form found on the Palais website.

"In the years ahead, the event industry will be faced with a completely transformed post-pandemic world. Following the recent launch of the POP, our Program for Montréal non-profits, it is a great pleasure to support our city's event organizers with POLE. This confirms the Palais' position as a leader in its industry, with concrete measures for organizations that promote our city and its economic sectors." Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

