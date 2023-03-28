The Palais des congrès de Montréal brings the Québec experience to business travelers

After its initial success with a themed area set up in 2019, which immersed visitors in the wooded atmosphere of a Québec chalet, the Palais is doubling down on the idea by creating three new spaces to simulate the distinctive tourism experiences that are key to the province's appeal .

Event participants are looking for informal spaces to relax, chat and network. To keep up with this industry trend, the Palais has developed these modern and inviting spaces, where guests can mix business with pleasure and explore everything Québec has to offer.

A complete, immersive experience that showcases the Québec region

Recently, conference-goers have had the chance to enjoy the ski resort experience while kicking back next to a fire or relaxing on a gondola or chair lift. Next April will see the installation of a new space emulating the Saint Lawrence River (along with another big surprise!), while next fall will feature a wilderness theme against the backdrop of the great outdoors.

Designed and developed by the Palais des congrès team, with the assistance of Vannoote Design and the marketing agency Cossette, these spaces combine experiential facilities, evocative design elements and unique sensory experiences to create a friendly atmosphere with the Bonjour Québec stamp. Clients at the Palais will not only get to relax in these settings, but will also have the chance to hold networking events, with a specially developed Capital Traiteur menu that offers a taste of the province's culinary delicacies—a great way to soak in an ultramodern, immersive experience!

Quotes

"I welcome this initiative by the Palais des congrès de Montréal and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec to develop these spaces, which offer a unique way to promote our destination. If we want to encourage visitors to explore all the experiences we have to offer, and thereby increase the economic benefits of tourism for our communities, we need to find innovative ways to promote our province and make it an appealing place to visit. This amazing project will certainly help us reach this goal." – Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region

"Our events not only bring people together: they also create meaningful experiences and allow participants to engage in fruitful discussions. By offering informal meeting spaces that encapsulate the Québec experience, the Palais is offering conference-goers a look outside its walls. Within the usual airport-hotel-conference center routine, visitors will now have the chance to discover all the treasures our wonderful province has to offer." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"The Alliance is thrilled to be joining this project, which offers an innovative marketing solution that reflects our vibrant and creative industry. We hope that these spaces will enchant the hearts and minds of conference-goers and encourage them to come back with their friends or family. If we manage to win over and convert these business travelers into leisure travelers, we will be helping to promote our flagship experiences, which is good for the whole province." – Martin Soucy, President and CEO of the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A recipient of the highest quality certification in the industry, the Palais des congrès de Montréal attracts and hosts conventions, exhibitions, conferences, trade shows, and other events. Backed by a creative team with one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, it generates significant economic and intellectual benefits for Québec and Montréal, while contributing to its international reputation as the top host city in the Americas for international events. To learn more, visit congresmtl.com.

About the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

The Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec (Alliance), which represents more than 10,000 businesses and 50 regional and sector-based tourism associations, is the largest provincial business federation in Canada specializing in tourism. It works with private businesses and associations to highlight tourism's crucial contribution to regional vitality, while acting as a spokesperson for its members. The Alliance also carries out mandates from the Ministry of Tourism, including its mandate to promote the province under the Bonjour Québec brand, as part of a unique partnership with the industry. The Alliance's ultimate goal is to help turn Québec into a thriving, sustainable and responsible world-class tourism destination. For more information, visit alliancetouristique.com.

