The Palais des congrès, which promotes Montréal globally as a prime host city for major events, operates its own in-house studios – Palais Média Propulsion – and this is where Réverbère will record its episodes. The Palais therefore becomes a co-producer and co-distributor of the podcast, which launched in 2019 and has since been offering new insights on issues that have been engaging the attention of Québecers. On Réverbère , the INM interviews researchers and other specialists about topics such as scientific culture, democracy, society and climate change.

The podcast is free, and the first episode of the second season is available now on all listening platforms. Titled "Qui sont les jeunes qui s'engagent?," it is on youth engagement, and the guest is Stéphanie Gaudet, Full Professor and Director of the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research on Citizenship and Minorities (CIRCEM) at the University of Ottawa.

"One of the INM's great strengths is its ability to take the pulse of the population. Add the reach of the Palais des congrès, and you have a winning formula. With Season Two of the Réverbère podcast being recorded at our in-house studios at the Palais, this points to a promising future for this new partnership."

Stéphanie Lepage, Director of Marketing and Communications, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"We are very excited about our partnership with the Palais des congrès de Montréal, which will help broaden the reach of our respective knowhows to new audiences, while celebrating the role scientific knowledge can play in public discourse."

Julie Caron-Malenfant, Executive Director, INM

The Institut du Nouveau Monde (INM) is an independent, non-partisan organization working primarily to increase citizen participation in democratic life. The efforts of the INM encourage citizen participation and contribute to the development of civic skills, the strengthening of social ties, and the fostering of democratic values and institutions. The INM team firmly believes that citizen participation strengthens democracy.

The Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre continues to respond proactively to the event hosting requirements prompted by COVID-19. A new leader in hybrid events, it houses various state-of-the-art studios as part of its Palais Média Propulsion service. Through PROGRESS, its Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards, the Palais is adhering to the new health standards ratified by the appropriate governmental authorities, at no additional cost to its customers.

The Palais stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events, as ranked in 2019 by the Union of International Associations. It is the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, awarded by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), and also a finalist for the prestigious Apex award honouring the "world's best customer satisfaction ratings." In 2019-2020, the Palais generated $228 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 339 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is among the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon neutral building, and is also BOMA BEST certified. Visit congresmtl.com.

