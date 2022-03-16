MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal, an established hub of creativity in the innovation ecosystem, is proud to be breaking new grounds in announcing a new partnership with Showcare, event services and technology experts. By partnering with Showcare and its ultimate year-round engagement platform, the goal is to offer event organizers turnkey technological solutions for the development, production and broadcasting of outstanding virtual and hybrid events.

Through their extensive knowledge and services, Showcare pushes the boundaries of the digital world far beyond the walls of the iconic Palais des congrès de Montréal, offering endless possibilities for organizations to take their events to the next level.

This is the first of more partnerships to be announced, part of a rigorous call for tenders. As the event industry emerges from almost two years of disruption, the Palais des congrès de Montréal is hard at work lining up the next wave of event solutions. In doing so, it is assembling a team of forward-looking partners capable of hosting and producing hybrid events using the latest market innovations.

Unique creative potential

Now that hybrid technology has become an essential part of the industry, this partnership will seek to equip associations with the support of seasoned event experts and a virtual environment scaled to their unique needs. It unlocks a distinctive potential for organizations to create synergistic hybrid experiences for their membership and communities.

Empowered by the technology and collective expertise of the Palais and Showcare, clients will learn how to create new revenue streams, maximize and extend community engagement, but also continue on a trajectory of growth long into the future.

Quotes

« With so many virtual and hybrid platforms to choose from, we were looking for a partner who saw the bigger picture as we did, and completely understood the DNA of the event industry. We believe that hybrid is here to stay and it is our responsibility to support our client's success during and beyond their events. Showcare's platform and services deliver this perfectly. »

– Emmanuelle Legault, CEO of The Palais des congrès de Montréal

«This partnership sprouted because we shared a belief in the power of crafting incredible hybrid event experiences. It grew because we both agree—it's time to think bigger. We envision a future where unforgettable hybrid experiences are not only the norm, but a key component of every organization's continued success. »

– Amilie Parent, President of Showcare

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès, located in the heart of Montréal, holds the event industry's highest level of quality certification and is frequently praised for its excellent client satisfaction rates. The Palais hosts over 350 events each year. As a major hub of activity in Montréal, it generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. The Palais is a trailblazer in the industry and works hand in hand with local strategic partners as well as young, highly innovative start-ups gathered under the name Events Lab. As a leader in sustainability and social practices, it was one of the first convention centre in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is an innovative and resolutely forward-looking partner.

congresmtl.com.

About Showcare

Showcare empowers associations to reach their fullest potential with their years of experience, extensive services, and scalable year-round engagement platform. Their event experts lead clients through every step of the growth journey, from platform design and strategic planning to event management and marketing. Showcare works closely with their clients to design the ultimate service package and digital environment for each association's unique needs.

showcare.com/palais

