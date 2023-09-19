MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal and École des entrepreneurs du Québec (ÉEQ) are pleased to announce the signing of a two-year partnership agreement.

Although collaborations between the Palais and ÉEQ are nothing new, this agreement formalizes the cooperation between the two organizations. It also promotes and provides a framework for the exchange of knowledge, know-how and expertise in the area of innovation.

From left to right: André Menand (Directeur de l’Innovation, École des entrepreneurs du Québec), Michel Fortin (Directeur général, École des entrepreneurs du Québec), Emmanuelle Legault (Présidente-directrice générale, Palais des congrès de Montréal), Luc Charbonneau (Vice-président au développement des affaires et des alliances stratégiques, Palais des congrès de Montréal), Marie-Claude Lizée (Directrice, marketing et communications, Palais des congrès de Montréal). (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal) École des entrepreneurs du Québec Logo (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

This transformative agreement will allow for better coordination of joint initiatives and the harmonious sharing of our resources, both material and human. By helping to identify local experts who can solicit international professional associations to hold their conferences in Montréal, this strategic joining of forces will be a significant asset in raising the profiles of Montréal and Québec as a whole.

Projects on which the Palais and ÉEQ have already worked together include the Parcours Novaré, a program that assists participating businesses in managing their growth by providing training and personal coaching, connecting them with a vibrant ecosystem and encouraging them to innovate to achieve greater organizational efficiency.

Quotations

"This partnership is a very natural fit for us. We believe in a collaborative and complementary economy, and with a partnership like this one we'll be able to unite our strengths, interests and networks to build for the future." – Michel Fortin, President and CEO, École des entrepreneurs du Québec

"By teaming up with the École des entrepreneurs du Québec, the Palais is strengthening its strategic engagement with today's entrepreneurs and tomorrow's local champions. This agreement is a major boost for our efforts to attract more major international conventions to Montréal and promote Québec know-how." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès

About the École des entrepreneurs du Québec

The École des entrepreneurs du Québec (ÉEQ) is an NPO whose mission is to develop the skills of entrepreneurs from all walks of life by providing an accessible, innovative and collaborative learning environment. ÉEQ focuses on acquiring practical skills through experience and resolving real-life business problems. Drawing on its people-first approach, it prioritizes the acquisition of skills required for business start-up and growth.

Its expertise is rooted in on the 37 years of entrepreneurial training experience of its founding partner, SAJE accompagnateur d'entrepreneurs. Since 2000, ÉEQ has trained over 72,000 entrepreneurs in business start-ups and growth management.

With eight active regional campuses, one international campus and enhanced online offerings, ÉEQ leverages its complementarity and cooperation with the provincial entrepreneurship support ecosystem to nurture business talent across Québec and beyond its borders. The organization has transferred its expertise and methodology in entrepreneurial support to more than 21 countries. For more information, visit eequebec.com/

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for six years in a row. congresmtl.com

