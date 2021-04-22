TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Four Canadian artists, whose skills span a wide range of practices, will be the 2021 Artists-in-Residence of the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Program.

Run by the Ontario Heritage Trust and supported by RBC Foundation, the residency program provides professional artists from across Canada space to live and work at the former home and studio of renowned Canadian artist Doris McCarthy.

For 2021, the artists are:

Shahrzad Amin , Interdisciplinary Artist, Oakville, Ontario

, Interdisciplinary Artist, Aaron Jones , Visual and Multimedia Artist, Pickering, Ontario

, Visual and Multimedia Artist, Cassandra Myers , Poet and Writer, Toronto, Ontario

, Poet and Writer, Alize Zorlutuna, Interdisciplinary Artist and Curator, Toronto, Ontario

In 1988, McCarthy donated her residence, Fool's Paradise, to the Ontario Heritage Trust for heritage and artistic activities. Her vision was for other artists to have the opportunity to live and work at the site that inspired her own artistic expression.

"Our vision for the residency program at Fool's Paradise is that it contributes to the artistic and cultural legacy of Doris McCarthy by demonstrating the inspirational value of the landscape and promoting excellence in Canadian art, music and writing," said John Ecker, Chair of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "We are delighted to welcome these four artists and hope that they will be able to draw inspiration from this remarkable home, just as McCarthy once did."

"As a long-standing supporter of the arts, we are thrilled to partner with the Ontario Heritage Trust to foster the work of artists through the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence program," said Karen Eastwood, Regional Vice President, East Toronto, RBC Royal Bank. "Being able to promote an initiative that honours Doris' vision is something we are proud to be a part of."

Since the program began in 2014, 40 artists have completed residencies. Applications for 2022 residencies will open this spring, with an application deadline of September 30, 2021.

This program is supported generously by the RBC Foundation's Emerging Artists Project.

