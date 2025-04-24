TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Doors Open Ontario is the perfect way to explore Ontario's historical hidden gems this year! The Ontario Heritage Trust supports municipalities and other groups across the province to present Doors Open Ontario events in their communities each year, providing visitors and locals with opportunities to explore behind normally closed doors. In 2025, you can explore 32 participating communities — starting with Guelph on April 26 and finishing with Niagara-on-the-Lake and Whitby on October 18.

Is there an old local building that you've always wondered about, or a heritage structure that has caught your eye on your travels? Are you looking for that perfect photo moment inside an inspiring historical space? Or maybe you're a history buff looking to learn more about intriguing heritage sites. Doors Open Ontario provides you with access to places and the freedom to explore that you can't get any other way.

Plan your adventure via the Doors Open Ontario website. It's your destination to learn more about Doors Open events happening this year in your community and all around the province. New sites and events are added to the website each month.

"Ontario is your province, and Doors Open Ontario is the key that unlocks hundreds of its fascinating historical sites," said John Ecker, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "Every year, Doors Open Ontario provides you with an opportunity to explore what makes Ontario special — and this year will be no exception."

"Doors Open Ontario is a unique opportunity to explore the rich and diverse heritage that defines our province," said Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "I encourage everyone across Ontario to take part and discover the remarkable sites that have helped shape our communities and our collective story."

Indulge your curiosity and find a Doors Open Ontario experience near you. 2025 community event dates are as follows.

April

Guelph ( April 26 )

May

Oshawa ( May 3 )

) Hamilton Region ( May 3-4 )

) Along the Grand ( May 10 )

) Richmond Hill ( May 10 )

) Toronto ( May 24-25 )

June

Whitchurch-Stouffville ( June 7 )

) Ottawa ( June 7-8 )

) Loyalist Township ( June 14 )

) Owen Sound ( June 21 )

August

Seaforth ( August 1-2 )

) Burlington ( August 9 )

) St. Marys ( August 9 )

) Cornwall and SDG Counties ( August 16-17 )

and SDG Counties ( ) Rideau Lakes ( August 16-17 )

September

Belleville ( September 13 )

) Peterborough ( September 13 )

) Simcoe County ( September 13 )

) Aylmer and Area ( September 20 )

) Gravenhurst ( September 20 )

) Markham ( September 20 )

) Waterloo Region ( September 20 )

) London ( September 20-21 )

) Aurora ( September 21 )

) Barrie ( September 27 )

) Mississippi Mills ( September 28 )

October

Quinte West ( October 4 )

) Sault Ste. Marie ( October 4 )

) Woodstock ( October 4 )

) Niagara-on-the-Lake ( October 18 )

) Whitby ( October 18 )

Date to be confirmed

Brampton

TD Bank Group is the presenting sponsor for the program. Doors Open Ontario is also supported by thousands of volunteers in communities and at sites provincewide whose service makes these events possible.

Learn more

Find events and plan your Doors Open Ontario experience by visiting the Doors Open Ontario website.

