The Ontario Heritage Trust announces artists-in-residence at Fool's Paradise for 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Seven Canadian artists whose skills span a wide range of practices will live at Fool's Paradise for the sixth season of the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Program, managed by the Ontario Heritage Trust and supported by RBC.

The program provides professional artists from across Canada space to live and work at Fool's Paradise, the former home and studio of renowned Canadian artist Doris McCarthy. Located on the edge of the Scarborough Bluffs, the breathtaking location that inspired McCarthy's work for decades, this site continues to inspire new artists each year thanks to the residency program.

The seven artists living and working at Fool's Paradise in 2020 are:

Paulette Phillips , Educator and Artist, Toronto, Ontario

, Educator and Artist, Gabrielle Moser , Art Historian, Writer and Curator, Toronto, Ontario

, Art Historian, Writer and Curator, Luce Dumont , Visual Artist and Printmaker, Saint-Fabien, Quebec

, Visual Artist and Printmaker, Sameer Farooq , Interdisciplinary Artist, Toronto, Ontario

, Interdisciplinary Artist, Gita Hashemi , Artist, Curator and Writer, Toronto, Ontario

, Artist, Curator and Writer, Julie Mannell , Prose and Poetry Author, Literary Critic, Cultural Commentator and Essayist, Toronto, Ontario

, Prose and Poetry Author, Literary Critic, Cultural Commentator and Essayist, Kate Barss , Writer, Toronto, Ontario

"The Trust is excited to welcome these artists to Fool's Paradise through our artist-in-residence program," said Harvey McCue, Chair of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "They honour McCarthy's legacy by continually creating new art in the home and studio of a treasured Canadian artist. It is the perfect example of creative and vibrant new uses of heritage spaces."

"As a long-standing supporter of the arts, the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Program remains incredibly important for inspiring and fostering the work of emerging artists," said Roshni Mukherjee, Regional Vice President, East Toronto, RBC. "Art is an essential part of every community, and we are so fortunate to be able to partner with the Ontario Heritage Trust to bring that work to life."

Since the program began in 2014, 30 artists have completed residencies. Applications for 2021 residencies will open this summer, with an application deadline of September 30, 2020.

This program is supported generously by the RBC Foundation's Emerging Artists project.

For more information:

Read the biographies of the seven artists in residence for 2020.

Learn more about Fool's Paradise.

Find out how to apply to the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Program.

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. The Trust identifies, protects, promotes and conserves Ontario's heritage. The Trust conserves provincially significant cultural and natural heritage, interprets Ontario's history, educates Ontarians of its importance in our society and celebrates the province's diversity. The Trust envisions an Ontario where the places, landscapes, traditions and stories that embody our heritage are reflected, valued and conserved for future generations.

