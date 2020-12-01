The One Where FRIENDS Comes to Crave, December 31

– Crave becomes the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the complete FRIENDS library, including 10 seasons and 236 episodes –

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Crave announced today that it's the new and exclusive Canadian streaming home of FRIENDS, beginning Thursday, Dec. 31.

Named one of the Top 100 series of all time by Time and the "world's favourite sitcom" by The Economist, FRIENDS lands on Crave during the 2020 holiday season, capping a month full of incredible premieres and additions to the service this December.

"After more than 25 years, FRIENDS continues to be a powerhouse comedy drawing both long-time, die-hard fans, as well as new ones," said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. "The addition of FRIENDS to our entry level package exponentially increases the value of a Crave subscription, allowing us to deliver even more value to customers in an increasingly competitive Canadian streaming market."



FRIENDS joins Crave's robust collection of comfort TV classics such the entire libraries of SEINFELD, THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, FRASIER, VERONICA MARS, 30 ROCK, THE BERNIE MAC SHOW, and more.

Over 10 seasons and 236 episodes, FRIENDS follows six New Yorkers as they try to navigate through adulthood, love, friendship, and careers during a time in life where everything is possible – their 20s. Whether the gang is gathering at the neighbourhood coffee shop, Central Perk, or at Monica's apartment, they're always there for each other. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the series stars Jennifer Aniston (THE MORNING SHOW), Courteney Cox (COUGAR TOWN), Lisa Kudrow (THE COMEBACK), Matt LeBlanc (EPISODES), Matthew Perry (MR. SUNSHINE), and David Schwimmer (INTELLIGENCE).

The beloved series is well known for its memorable quotes, one-liners, and famous theme song I'll Be There For You by American pop rock duo, The Rembrandts. The series also has over 70 guest cameos including appearances by Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder, Gabrielle Union, Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, and Reese Witherspoon.

