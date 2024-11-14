An Enduring Action with a Strong Environmental Impact

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - In keeping with climate change adaptation efforts and aligned with its social responsibility roadmap, the Old Port of Montréal is proud to announce the launch of its collaboration with Soverdi, a Greater Montréal-based non-profit greening organization. The goal of this initiative is to increase vegetation and reduce heat islands on the Old Port site by creating cooler and shadier spaces which will also help boost local biodiversity.

The project will introduce a variety of different species to the area, all well suited to an urban environment and the Old Port site's unique space. This diversity will help bolster the resilience of the urban forest in harmony with the site's historical and architectural heritage. It will also help improve the quality of life of passersby and enhance the visit experience of millions of people who enjoy this heritage-rich recreational tourism site every year.

The initial phase of planting began in early November and a second phase is planned for the coming year. The first phase, initiated in 2024, involved 132 trees of large and medium caliper. Their introduction ensured a significant and immediate impact on the site. The selection of tree species was made after a comprehensive functional diversity analysis of the area. Species include large and medium-sized trees that will help diversify the canopy of which 70% currently includes species of the same functional group. This large-scale project is just one of a variety of initiatives led by the Old Port of Montréal Corporation to enhance its site and engage in environmentally mindful action.

About the Old Port of Montréal

The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural, and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science centre in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Québec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5, CKOI, and 98.5 FM.

