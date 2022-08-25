TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) today issued the Draft Integrated Strategy for Radioactive Waste (ISRW) for public comment. According to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, radioactive waste is any material (liquid, gaseous, or solid) that contains a radioactive nuclear substance for which no further use is foreseen and requires careful management.

In 2020, the NWMO was asked to lead the development of an integrated radioactive waste management strategy, at the request of the Minister of Natural Resources Canada, as part of the Government of Canada's Radioactive Waste Policy Review.

Over the past year and a half, with extensive input from waste producers and owners, government, Indigenous peoples, and interested Canadians, the NWMO focused on identifying gaps in current plans for the long-term management for radioactive waste and providing technical options to address these gaps. The resulting recommendations consider options for the number of long-term waste management facilities in Canada, as well as for the implementation of these facilities for all of the radioactive waste in Canada. This Draft Strategy Report represents a next step and builds on what the NWMO heard from Canadians and Indigenous people. It is not intended to replace other projects currently in progress but rather includes these plans.

Following the close of the comment period, the NWMO will review the comments received to inform the final ISRW recommendations.The ISRW will not be finalized and submitted to the Minister of Natural Resources until the government's revised Policy for Radioactive Waste Management and Decommissioning is published, which is expected in late 2022, to ensure the recommendations align with and support the policy.

Quotes

"The NWMO is pleased to share the Draft Integrated Strategy for Radioactive Waste for Public Comment We thank all those who shared with us their experience and advice through surveys and more than 70 engagement sessions we hosted since March 2021. We encourage Canadians, Indigenous peoples and interested parties to provide feedback and comments on the recommendations before they are finalized for submission to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada."

Karine Glenn, Strategic Project Director, NWMO

"The recommendations consider the inputs obtained from international benchmarking, technical and cost estimate assessments, and public and Indigenous engagements and address the existing gaps in Canada's long-term management of radioactive waste. These recommendations when taken along with the existing and proposed disposal projects form a complete strategy to address all existing and future waste in Canada."

Laurie Swami, CEO, NWMO

Associated Links

For more information visit

https://radwasteplanning.ca/

Draft Strategy Report

Draft Strategy Report Executive Summary

Forum

About the NWMO

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is a not-for-profit organization tasked with the safe, long-term management of Canada's used nuclear fuel inside a deep geological repository, in a manner that protects people and the environment for generations to come.

Founded in 2002, the NWMO has been guided for 20 years by a dedicated team of world-class scientists, engineers and Indigenous Knowledge Keepers that are developing innovative and collaborative solutions for nuclear waste management. Canada's plan will only proceed in an area with informed and willing hosts, where the municipality, First Nation and Métis communities, and others in the area are working together to implement it. The NWMO plans to select a site in 2024, and two areas remain in our site selection process: the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation-Ignace area in northwestern Ontario and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation-South Bruce area in southern Ontario.

About Canada's Integrated Strategy on Radioactive Waste

The development of an integrated strategy on radioactive waste (ISRW) is led by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), at the request of the Minister of Natural Resources Canada. This is part of the Government of Canada's Radioactive Waste Policy Review and leverages the NWMO's 20 years of recognized expertise in the engagement of Canadians and Indigenous peoples on plans for the safe long-term management of used nuclear fuel. www.nwmo.ca/en/ABOUT-US/Other-Work

SOURCE Nuclear Waste Management Organization

For further information: Russell Baker, Manager, Public and Media Relations, Nuclear Waste Management Organization, [email protected]