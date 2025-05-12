TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) announced the five companies we have selected to work with to design and plan Canada's deep geological repository for used nuclear fuel in northwestern Ontario.

The NWMO, as the owner of the project, will be working with WSP Canada Inc., Peter Kiewit Sons ULC (Kiewit), Hatch Ltd., Thyssen Mining Construction of Canada Ltd. and Kinectrics Inc.

NWMO Vice-President and Chief Engineer Chris Boyle addresses vendors at the NWMO Discovery and Demonstration Centre. (CNW Group/Nuclear Waste Management Organization)

The chosen companies will work on facility infrastructure design and engineering, mine design, mine construction planning, nuclear management advising and nuclear systems and facilities design.

Construction will only begin once the deep geological repository has successfully completed the federal government's multi-year regulatory process and the Indigenous-led Regulatory Assessment and Approval Process, a sovereign regulatory process that will be developed and implemented by Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation.

The NWMO is using an Integrated Project Delivery model to design and build the deep geological repository — an innovative approach for an innovative project.

The companies and the NWMO will work as one team, co-located to move the project forward. This approach encourages trust and open communication among all parties, putting what is best for the project first by enabling collaboration between the NWMO and the selected companies. All companies involved, including the NWMO, will work hand-in-hand throughout the entirety of the process.

This integrated and collaborative contracting approach is ideal for such a unique, long-term, first-of-its-kind mega-project that relies on input from our host communities, the regulator and other stakeholders.

The selected vendors will have the following responsibilities:

Design/engineering

WSP will be responsible for all architectural design and engineering for the project, excluding the engineering and design related to mine and waste rock pile design, shafts, headframes and hoisting design and the Used Fuel Packaging Plant.

Constructor

Kiewit will be responsible for all above-ground construction design required to build the deep geological repository.

Mine design

Hatch will be responsible for all aspects of the project related to underground mine and waste rock management, as well as shaft, headframe and hoisting systems related to the design and construction of the deep geological repository.

Mine construction

Thyssen Mining will be responsible for the underground mine construction design of the service, test and demonstration area, as well as the sinking of three shafts into the repository.

Nuclear management advisor

Kinectrics will be responsible for in-depth nuclear operations management expertise and advice to inform the development and planning of the project, design, oversight and assurance framework and quality assurance programs.

Nuclear systems and facilities

Hatch will be responsible for all aspects of the project related to nuclear facilities and the Used Fuel Packaging Plant.

Quotes

"The NWMO is proud to engage with five experienced and respected companies to design and plan Canada's deep geological repository, and we're excited to work with them to move toward our goal of containing and isolating Canada's used nuclear fuel. While this is a unique project in Canada, the core needs are well established, and the companies chosen have deep experience in mining, construction design and the handling of nuclear materials."

— Laurie Swami, President and CEO, Nuclear Waste Management Organization

"Hatch has been working collaboratively with the NWMO on the deep geological repository since 2015, supporting the early design and planning for the surface facilities, shafts, underground infrastructure and the Used Fuel Packaging Plant. We are thrilled to be a part of this important project for Canada and are proud to be able to bring our experience in Integrated Project Delivery together with our mining and nuclear expertise to deliver this project successfully with the NWMO and the selected parties."

— John Bianchini, CEO, Hatch

"Kiewit is proud to be joining industry leaders for this first-of-its-kind project in the country. We are excited to bring our expertise to this project's collaborative model, which will benefit Canada and local communities for generations to come."

— Patrick Lamarre, President, Kiewit Canada Group

"Kinectrics is pleased to join the project team that will design and build the deep geological repository for the long-term management of Canada's used nuclear fuel. The repository ensures the protection of the environment for future generations. In our role as the nuclear management advisor for this project, we will leverage our broad experience in nuclear operations, engineering, facility licensing and management to collaborate with the project team and successfully deliver this project, continuing to support the nuclear industry's capacity to provide clean, safe, as well as reliable electricity for Canadians."

— David Harris, President and CEO, Kinectrics

"Thyssen Mining is honored to be chosen as the preferred proponent in the mining constructor category for the NWMO's deep geological repository, which underscores the trust and confidence placed in our team and organization. With more than 60 years of history working in the North American underground mining and civil sectors, we're proud of our track record of partnering with Indigenous communities across our country to responsibly develop sustainable projects on their lands. We will work collaboratively with our new partners on the deep geological repository to bring innovation and best-in-class expertise to the project — while always respecting the people affected and communities in which we are working. Thyssen Mining is proud to be part of the team that will deliver this once-in-a-lifetime project that Canadians can all be proud of."

— Colin Wilson, CEO, Thyssen Mining

"The Deep Geologic Repository represents an important step forward in Canada's clean energy future, creating a safe solution for the storage of used nuclear fuel. Using the latest technology, combined with WSP's depth of expertise, we look forward to delivering this invaluable project for Canadians »

— Marie-Claude Dumas, President, WSP in Canada

Quick facts

On Nov. 28, 2024 , the NWMO, following community willingness decisions, chose Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of Ignace to move forward in the process as host communities for Canada's deep geological repository for used nuclear fuel.

, the NWMO, following community willingness decisions, chose Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of to move forward in the process as host communities for deep geological repository for used nuclear fuel. Canadians and Indigenous Peoples have relied on clean nuclear energy to power their homes, businesses and cities for over 60 years.

A necessary byproduct of generating nuclear energy is used nuclear fuel. While Canada's used nuclear fuel is safely managed in interim storage at reactor and laboratory sites, this approach is not appropriate over the long term.

used nuclear fuel is safely managed in interim storage at reactor and laboratory sites, this approach is not appropriate over the long term. The deep geological repository design uses a series of engineered and natural barriers that work together to contain and isolate used nuclear fuel between 650 and 800 meters underground.

After extensive technical study and community engagement, the NWMO selected a site that is safe and where the host communities have demonstrated that they understand the project and support moving forward in the process.

This process was guided by the NWMO's commitment to Reconciliation, based on co-creating a shared future built on rights, equity and well-being for Indigenous Peoples.

The deep geological repository will be subject to a thorough regulatory review process to ensure it does not have adverse effects on either humans or the environment. This rigorous process will ensure the NWMO's understanding of the safety of the repository is independently confirmed by both the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and the Government of Canada's impact assessment process.

About the NWMO

Founded in 2002, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is a not-for-profit organization tasked with the safe, long-term management of Canada's intermediate- and high-level radioactive waste, in a manner that protects people and the environment for generations to come.



The NWMO has been guided for more than 20 years by a dedicated team of world-class scientists, engineers and Indigenous Knowledge Holders who are developing innovative and collaborative solutions for nuclear waste management.

SOURCE Nuclear Waste Management Organization

MEDIA CONTACT: For more information or to arrange an interview, contact [email protected].