"This is a historic moment," said Laurie Swami, NWMO President and CEO. "This project will solve an environmental issue and supports Canada's climate change goals. And today's decision was driven by a consent-based siting process led by Canadians and Indigenous peoples. This is what making history looks like."

There is international scientific consensus that a deep geological repository is the safest way to manage used nuclear fuel over the long term, and Canada is among the leading countries on this solution.

The NWMO launched its community-driven, consent-based site selection process in 2010. It included clear commitments that Canada's plan for used nuclear fuel could only move forward in an area with a site that meets rigorous safety standards and that has informed and willing hosts. The project also needs to be implemented in a way that advances community well-being as defined by the host communities.

The people of both host communities have demonstrated their willingness to move forward in this process. Earlier this month, WLON confirmed its willingness, following a decision-making process that was open to all its members. The Township of Ignace completed a decision-making process with its residents in July, which also confirmed willingness.

This important decision for Canada was possible because of the communities' leadership and active engagement over a decade of learning, as well as considering the future of their communities. The safety of the site was also established through rigorous site assessment and technical studies.

"We have learned so much from all the communities that took part in this process over the years," said Lise Morton, NWMO Vice-President of Site Selection. "By challenging us, they helped the NWMO grow and become a better organization, and they directly shaped this project."

The project will drive a wide range of benefits for both host communities, the region and Canada as a whole over the 175-year timeline of the project. These include new jobs and investments in community well-being driven by the priorities communities themselves defined.

As the project now advances into the regulatory decision-making process, Canada will take another step forward on this long-term management solution for its used nuclear fuel, which will protect people and the environment, including water, while supporting its goals around energy security and climate change.

Canadians and Indigenous peoples have relied on clean nuclear energy to power their homes, businesses and cities for over 60 years.

A necessary byproduct of generating nuclear energy is used nuclear fuel. While Canada's used nuclear fuel is safely managed in interim storage at reactor and laboratory sites, this approach is not appropriate over the long term.

The deep geological repository design uses a series of engineered and natural barriers that work together to contain and isolate used nuclear fuel.

The NWMO only considered areas where at least one community expressed interest in learning more about the project and exploring their potential to host it.

Twenty-two communities did just that, and the NWMO gradually narrowed its focus through increasingly intensive technical studies and engagement with those communities, their neighbours and the First Nations in whose traditional territories the potential sites were located.

Since 2020, activities have been centred in the areas of two remaining sites — one in the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation-Ignace area and one in the Saugeen Ojibway Nation-South Bruce area, both in Ontario .

. After extensive technical study and community engagement, the NWMO selected a site that is safe and where the host communities have demonstrated that they understand the project and support making it part of their community.

This process was also guided by the NWMO's commitment to Reconciliation, based on co-creating a shared future, built on rights, equity and well-being for Indigenous peoples.

The NWMO has agreed to an Indigenous-led RAAP (Regulatory Assessment and Approval Process), a sovereign regulatory process that will be developed and implemented by Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON). WLON will design the process to ensure that potential impacts of the project are assessed against WLON's Anishinaabe Values, and that conditions to mitigate any impacts are designed by WLON and complied with by the NWMO. This approach aligns with the NWMO's Reconciliation commitments, and the NWMO looks forward to working with WLON as it implements its sovereign process.

In addition to WLON's RAAP, the project will enter the rigorous regulatory decision-making process that will ensure that the NWMO's understanding of the safety of the repository is independently confirmed, by both the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and through the Government of Canada's impact assessment process.

"We acknowledge the NWMO site selection decision, and we look forward to continuing to work closely as this project enters the regulatory assessment phase. WLON views our role as the potential host for Canada's used nuclear fuel as one of the most important responsibilities of our time. We cannot ignore this challenge and allow it to become a burden for future generations. Our membership spoke with a clear voice in our willingness decision that we have the bravery and courage to continue to the next phase of this project."

"The WLON Regulatory Assessment and Approval Process (WLON-RAAP) asserts our Sovereign rights while protecting our Anishinaabe Values and Laws. This project will be under intense scrutiny by our Nation's regulatory process in addition to the regulatory oversight by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the CNSC. Wabigoon will ensure that safety, environmental protection and Anishnaabe values are upheld throughout this process."

Chief Clayton Wetelainen, Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation

"The Township of Ignace is honoured, humbled and delighted to have been chosen as the site of a deep geological repository to store Canada's used nuclear fuel by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization. Today's announcement marks the beginning of the future of this community, for its residents, our youth and for generations to come. We will now begin to focus on being committed, dedicated and fully engaged in the process to establish Canada's first ever deep geological repository with a goal to build up our community, our region and the future prosperity of all of northwestern Ontario. We thank the NWMO, our neighbours at Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and most importantly the staff, volunteers and people of Ignace, for their confidence and for having so dedicatedly committed their time for over a decade towards our collective success in being selected today."

Mayor Kim Baigrie, Township of Ignace

"I express my deep gratitude to the communities of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of Ignace, as well as the many other communities that were involved in the site selection process, for their thoughtful leadership and active engagement. I also commend the NWMO for its long, hard work and for the progress it has made in advancing a safe, responsible and informed plan. Thanks to our commitment to health and safety, Canadian nuclear energy will continue to power communities at home and allies around the world – providing Canadians jobs and opportunities for generations."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"I extend my thanks to the leaders of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the Township of Ignace for their leadership and willingness to host this vital project. As our government expands our zero-emissions nuclear fleet to meet rising energy demand, Ontario is cementing its position as a world leader in all parts of the nuclear lifecycle – this achievement by NWMO is just the latest example."

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Electrification

Founded in 2002, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is a not-for-profit organization tasked with the safe, long-term management of Canada's intermediate- and high-level radioactive waste, in a manner that protects people and the environment for generations to come.

The NWMO has been guided for more than 20 years by a dedicated team of world-class scientists, engineers and Indigenous Knowledge Holders who are developing innovative and collaborative solutions for nuclear waste management.

