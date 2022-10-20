TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has added a new Vice-President to its executive team in preparation for its transition to the next phase of implementing Canada's plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel.

Allan Webster, formerly Director, Regulatory Affairs and Environmental Assessment, has been promoted to the newly created position of Vice-President, Regulatory Approvals, and joined the NWMO's Executive Committee. As Vice-President, Mr. Webster will play a key role in ensuring Canada's plan meets strict regulatory requirements to protect the health, safety and security of people and the environment.

"Once a site for Canada's deep geological repository has been selected in 2024, the NWMO will shift our focus to the regulatory decision-making processes that would allow construction to begin if approvals are granted," said Laurie Swami, President and CEO of the NWMO. "The appointment of a Vice-President, Regulatory Approvals, is part of our ongoing transformation to be ready for this imminent and significant phase of the project."

Mr. Webster has more than 25 years of experience in the nuclear industry and has led regulatory affairs, environmental assessment and large project approvals at the NWMO and Ontario Power Generation (OPG). His priority will be overseeing the work underway to prepare the organization for the start of the regulatory decision-making process, expected in late 2024 or early 2025. This includes developing impact assessment methodologies, establishing environmental monitoring programs in the potential siting areas, and working with Indigenous peoples and potential host communities to define their role in the process.

"Protecting people and the environment for generations to come is central to everything we do. It's important we demonstrate that Canada's plan meets all health, safety and security requirements and respects Canada's international obligations," said Mr. Webster. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with potential host communities, Indigenous peoples and regulators at all levels of government in an open and transparent process as we advance this important national environmental infrastructure project."

This is the second announcement regarding the NWMO Executive Committee this year. The changes to the committee will help build on the strong focus and momentum the organization has already achieved and set it up for success in the next phase of its work as it implements Canada's plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel.

About the NWMO

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is a not-for-profit organization tasked with the safe, long-term management of Canada's used nuclear fuel inside a deep geological repository, in a manner that protects people and the environment for generations to come.

Founded in 2002, the NWMO has been guided for 20 years by a dedicated team of world-class scientists, engineers and Indigenous Knowledge Holders that are developing innovative and collaborative solutions for nuclear waste management. Canada's plan will only proceed in an area with informed and willing hosts, where the municipality, First Nation and Métis communities, and others in the area are working together to implement it. The NWMO plans to select a site in 2024, and two areas remain in our site selection process: the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation-Ignace area in northwestern Ontario and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation-South Bruce area in southern Ontario.

Biography

Allan Webster joined the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) in 2017 after more than 20 years of working with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in the field of nuclear regulatory affairs and environmental assessment. During his time at OPG, he was part of the team that accomplished several significant projects, including an initiative to enhance the effluent treatment systems in nuclear power plants, regulatory licensing programs, including the initial licensing of Bruce Power, the construction of used nuclear fuel facilities at Ontario nuclear stations, and the life extension and new nuclear projects at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. Mr. Webster's final major project at OPG was the proposed deep geological repository for low- and intermediate-level waste.

As Vice-President, Regulatory Approvals, he will continue to work with communities and apply the same participatory approach to these important planning and decision-making processes as he did in his previous role as the NWMO's Director, Regulatory Affairs and Environmental Assessment.

Mr. Webster is a member of the Manitoba Métis Federation and holds a Master of Laws in Environmental and Natural Resources Law from Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon, USA.

