The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Hires Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs

"I'm so pleased Shelita has become part of the leadership at Neighbourhood Pharmacies," says Sandra Hanna, Neighbourhood Pharmacies' CEO. "Shelita's expertise, experience, and dedication to all aspects of pharmacy make her an ideal member of the Association's executive team. With Shelita on board, we're poised for achievement in our advocacy, thought leadership and in supporting pharmacy throughout COVID-19."

Shelita is a pharmacist with over 20 years' experience in many sectors of the profession, including community, hospital, academia, industry, group purchasing organizations and professional associations. She brings over a decade of experience in communications and stakeholder relations to the Association.

For the past several years, as Director of Professional Affairs at the Canadian Pharmacists Association (CPhA), Shelita led a team responsible for practice development, research, knowledge mobilization and pharmacy practice issues to support the advancement of the profession. Her team responded nimbly to many practice issues related to COVID-19, underscoring Shelita's leadership and significant contributions to the sector.

"Neighbourhood Pharmacies is recognized as a proactive, knowledgeable, collaborative partner in the healthcare sector, and an effective voice for pharmacy," says Shelita. "Through the work of this Association, pharmacy can effect change at the national and provincial levels – by working with government, stakeholders, our members, and provincial pharmacists' associations. Pharmacy is on the frontlines of healthcare every day, and pharmacists at the core are primary care providers in every community across this country. We are proud to serve patients in new and expanded ways in the future."

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging close to 11,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: For any questions, please contact [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/

