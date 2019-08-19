The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Hires Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

Jennifer brings over a decade of experience in communications and stakeholder relations to the Association. Prior to her role at Neighbourhood Pharmacies, Jennifer worked at the Ontario Medical Association engaging with physicians across the province.

While at the OMA, Jennifer developed and led the stakeholder program and served as regional manager of member relations, advocacy and communications. She has also worked in policy and public affairs at TD Bank and in the Ontario Public Service as an advisor. She has a Master's in Political Science and a Master's in Public Administration.

"As an Association, Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents many organizations that are both industry leaders and thought leaders," says Jennifer. "It's a privilege to have the opportunity to work with our members and associate members in a sector focused on serving the best interests of patients."

