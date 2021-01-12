$200 million to support business owners with their growth and transformation projects

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - With the participation of more than 245 private investors, National Bank Private Investment has completed the initial capitalization of $200 million for the National Bank SME Growth Fund, L.P. (the "Fund"). This initial capital will allow the Fund to support the economic recovery effort that is underway. Businesses can now apply for financing to support their transfer, growth and acquisition projects.

Announced in July 2020, the Fund was created as part of an equal partnership with the Quebec government and will support Quebec's economic recovery and the digital transformation of its small and medium-sized enterprises. It complements the bank financing available to businesses.

National Bank Private Investment is ready to help businesses achieve their goals. To be eligible, businesses must:

Have assets of less than $200 million or a net worth of less than $100 million

or a net worth of less than Request financing between $500,000 and $15 million

and $15 million Have a detailed business plan and project plan

Have growth prospects

Be a private company with an adequate capital structure

Have been profitable in 2 of the last 3 years or have had sustained and significant sales growth over this period

For more details on the eligibility criteria and exclusions, please visit

https://www.nbc.ca/business/financing/financing-solutions/growth-equity.html#admissibilite.

To submit a project, please email [email protected].



"Since the beginning of the pandemic, National Bank has been there for businesses. It's important for us to continue to support them during this time of change. The SME Growth Fund will allow us to offer concrete solutions to help them seize new development opportunities. We're proud to be able to contribute to the economic recovery and the vitality of the regions," said Luc Ménard, Executive Vice-President, Managing Director and Head of Private Investments at National Bank.

National Bank Launches a Venture Capital and Development Fund

About National Bank of Canada

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Claude Breton, Vice-President - Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-8644

