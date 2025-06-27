This amount will help 17 youth organizations in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - On June 27, 28, and 29, nearly 300 employees, retirees, and volunteers from National Bank will gather in the Greater Toronto Area to take part in the 13th edition of the NB Grand Tour. This year, the event raised $256,267 to support 17 community organizations working with youth in the region, as well as the Youth in Mind Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing psychological distress among young people aged 11 to 18.

Nearly 300 employees, retirees and volunteers from National Bank participated in the 13th edition of the NB Grand Tour. Photo Credit: Maxime Côté, Photographer (CNW Group/National Bank of Canada)

The NB Grand Tour is a charity sports event for cyclists and runners that has helped participants discover many regions of Quebec over the years. This year, for the time, the event took place in Ontario. Since its inception, the NB Grand Tour has donated $2 million to over 75 organizations.

The NB Grand Tour organizing committee would like to thank York University, which was the starting point for the event, for their hospitality.

The funds raised will be given to the following organizations: Dreams Take Flight Toronto, York Hills Centre for Children, Youth and Families, Easter Seals Ontario, Red Door Family Shelter, Shining through centre for children with autism, Lighthouse Learning and Development Centre, Luso Canadian Charitable Society, The Baby Depot, The Jean Tweed Center, Yellow Brick House, Student Nutrition Ontario Central East through Peterborough Child & Family Center, Canadian Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Foundation, Beat the Streets, ArtHouse for Children & Youth, Markham Stouffvile Hospital Foundation, Youth in Mind Foundation, Eparea, Sheena's Place.

Quotes

"The dedication of National Bank's employees, retirees, and volunteers who take part in the NB Grand Tour impresses us every year. It's a privilege to ride alongside them for this 13th edition. Seeing so many people come together to support youth and make a positive impact in their communities is truly inspiring. This initiative is much more than a sporting challenge, it's a genuine movement of solidarity that brings good wherever it goes," said Lucie Blanchet, Honorary Chair of the NB Grand Tour and Executive Vice-President – Personal and Commercial Banking, and Danny Déry, President of the organizing committee and Vice-President – Procurement Ecosystem, National Bank.

"We are proud to host the NB Grand Tour in GTA for the first time. The Bank is committed to supporting the local communities and we truly believe that the funds donated will support the fundamental mission of the organizations, and make a difference in the lives of young," stated Eric Pak-Kin Chan, Regional Vice President Personal Banking – GTA Central and East.

"1 in 3 young people shows symptoms of psychological distress. This is a troubling reality that highlights the urgency to act. For over 10 years, National Bank has been a key partner in our mission. Through the NB Grand Tour, its employees wholeheartedly mobilize to support teen mental health. Investing in prevention means investing in a healthier future for all of society. Thank you to National Bank for pedalling and running with us toward a better future," said Mélanie Boucher, Executive Director of Youth in Mind Foundation.

About Youth in Mind

The mission of Youth in Mind Foundation is to prevent psychological distress in young people aged 11 to 18 in Quebec. It accomplishes this mission by providing teens, their parents and school staff with online tools and awareness workshops in schools. Destigmatize, raise awareness, and empower: this is what the Foundation does every day to help the next generations face life's challenges. Follow it on Facebook, Linkedin, X and Instagram.

About National Bank of Canada

With $536 billion in assets as at April 30, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

