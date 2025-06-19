MONTREAL, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces a new partnership with Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo") to expand access to private credit investments for Canadian accredited investors.

The new NBI Apollo Private Credit Fund, available since May 1st, provides exposure to private credit opportunities in directly originated assets by investing in Apollo Debt Solutions BDC, a non-traded US business development company focusing on senior secured large corporate direct origination, broadly syndicated loans, and, to a lesser extent, middle market direct lending.

Founded in 1990, Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager, overseeing US$785 billion in assets1. The firm has built an ecosystem of 16 origination platforms focused on asset-backed and specialty lending that originates tens of billions in assets on an annual basis for Apollo clients and third parties. With a team of nearly 4,000 professionals working across these businesses, Apollo is uniquely positioned to create value for investors through its scale and deep investment expertise.

"This offering marks a significant step forward in expanding access to private credit for a broader audience, reinforcing NBI's and Apollo's shared commitment to meeting investors' growing demand for alternative investment solutions," said Corinne Bélanger, Vice-President, Investment Solutions at NBI. "With Apollo's demonstrated leadership in private credit, we are confident this will empower eligible investors seeking a complimentary institutional-grade strategy for their portfolios."

"As we seek to scale the adoption of private markets in client portfolios, we are excited to partner with the NBI team as they introduce this new offering to accredited Canadian investors," said Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer at Apollo. "As part of our ongoing efforts to deliver institutional-quality private investments for individuals, Canadian advisors and their clients will be able to access private credit solutions that can increase portfolio diversification and help achieve their financial objectives."



1As at March 31, 2025.

About Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, the businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately US$785 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $98.9 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About the NBI Apollo Private Credit Fund

The NBI Apollo Private Credit Fund (the "Fund") is managed by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, and sold by authorized dealers. All investment returns are calculated after the payment of management fees, and other expenses borne by the Fund which are used to achieve the investment strategies. The Fund is not suitable for all types of investors. Please consult your investment advisor to verify whether these shares are suitable for you and to obtain complete information, including the main risk factors.

About National Bank of Canada

With $536 billion in assets as at April 30, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, US Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]