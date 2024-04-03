The Agreement provides for the establishment of a shared governance framework between the Nation Micmac de Gespeg and Parks Canada for joint initiatives and activities in Forillon National Park

GASPÉ, QC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to a process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples with an aim to renew relationships with them based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

The Nation Micmac de Gespeg, custodian of the lands and waters of its traditional territory, the Gespe'gewa'gi, considers this commitment by the Government of Canada to be consistent with its approach to asserting its Indigenous and treaty rights.

Traditional Mi’gmaq dancers at Forillon National Park during Mawiomi Photo: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

In support of this commitment, today the Nation Micmac de Gespeg and the Government of Canada are announcing the signing of the Rights and Reconciliation Agreement with respect to Forillon National Park.

This Agreement, signed on January 30, 2024, aims to renew and strengthen Gespeg's ties with Forillon National Park, recognizing that the culture and identity of the Gespeg Mi'gmaq are intimately tied to their ancestral territory, the Gespe'gewa'gi.

The Agreement provides for the establishment of a shared governance framework between the Nation Micmac de Gespeg and Parks Canada for initiatives and activities in Forillon National Park, related to the conservation of ecological integrity, the practice of traditional activities, the preservation and presentation of Mi'gmaq cultural heritage, and the creation of jobs and economic opportunities for the Nation Micmac de Gespeg and its members.

The signing of this agreement demonstrates the Nation Micmac de Gespeg and Parks Canada's shared desire to advance their relationship in keeping with Mi'gmaq values and principles, while facilitating the exercise of the rights and responsibilities of the Nation Micmac de Gespeg as stewards of the territory they have inhabited for millennia. The aim of the Nation Micmac de Gespeg's involvement in the shared governance of Forillon National Park is the sustainable and respectful use of the territory to maintain its integrity.

The cultures and identities of Indigenous peoples are closely tied to their territories, and honouring these ties is an important element of reconciliation actions and outcomes. Parks Canada is committed to honouring these special ties and to ensuring that the rights of Indigenous peoples are taken into consideration and respected.

Quotes

"Gespeg commends Parks Canada for its recognition of the Gespe'gewa'gi People as custodians of the territory and the importance of our involvement in its governance. We welcome the signing of this agreement and recognize its importance in the process of asserting our rights to our traditional territory. Our youth will have the opportunity to grow up with a sense of belonging, pride and cultural knowledge tied to our territory. We cannot change the events of the past, but we can continue to work together to ensure that the Nation Micmac de Gespeg remains the custodian of the lands and waters of its sacred ancestral territory."

Emily Roberts

Council Member, Nation Micmac de Gespeg Council

"The signing of this agreement is wonderful news for the reconciliation between our two nations and for the long-term management of Forillon National Park's abundant natural and cultural riches. What's more, the resulting shared governance between Parks Canada and the Nation Micmac de Gespeg will ensure that initiatives, traditional activities, and the preservation and presentation of Mi'gmaq cultural heritage will be at the heart of park services for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Today, we are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement between Parks Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, and the Nation Micmac de Gespeg to establish a shared governance framework for joint initiatives in Forillon National Park. The Government of Canada is proud to solidify this partnership, which is part of the path to reconciliation, while recognizing that this is a first step and will continue to work together to advance this nation-to-nation relationship."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Recognizing the need to preserve the traditions and culture of Indigenous communities moves us further along the road to reconciliation every day. Thanks to the signing of this agreement with Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and Parks Canada, the Nation Micmac de Gespeg, traditional custodians of the territory they have occupied for millennia, will be able to regain control of their lands. We will continue to support First Nations in advancing their rights, viewpoints, and prosperity so that together we can right the wrongs of the past."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown‑Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada officially recognized the Nation Micmac de Gespeg in 1973, even though they have occupied their territory since time immemorial. The Nation, which currently consists of over 2,000 members, has status with no land base or reserve.

officially recognized the Nation Micmac de Gespeg in 1973, even though they have occupied their territory since time immemorial. The Nation, which currently consists of over 2,000 members, has status with no land base or reserve. In 2017, Parks Canada and what is now Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada were mandated to negotiate reconciliation and rights recognition agreements as part of the Peace and Friendship Treaties with the Mi'gmaq, Peskotomuhkati, and Wolastoqey in Atlantic Canada and Quebec .

and . On January 30, 2024 , the Nation Micmac de Gespeg, Parks Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada signed the Rights and Reconciliation Agreement with respect to Forillon National Park .

, the Nation Micmac de Gespeg, Parks Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada signed the . The Mawiomi, the traditional gathering of the Nation Micmac de Gespeg, was held on their ancestral territory in Forillon National Park in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

While the Agreement represents a step toward reconciliation, Parks Canada and the Nation Micmac de Gespeg are aware that this is a first step on the road to reconciliation.

The cultures and identities of Indigenous peoples are closely tied to their territories, and honouring these ties is an important element of reconciliation actions and outcomes. Parks Canada is committed to honouring these special ties and to ensuring that the rights of Indigenous peoples are taken into consideration and respected.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

For further information: Justine Germain, Media Relations Manager, Nation Micmac de Gespeg, 514-262-3461, [email protected]; Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]