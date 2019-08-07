The Municipality of Petit-Saguenay Bolstering its Cultural Scene

The Government of Canada supports the Municipality of Petit-Saguenay's initiative to bolster its cultural scene.

SAGUENAY, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament (Lac-Saint-Jean), announced an investment of $60,000 in the Municipality of Petit-Saguenay today. He made the announcement of behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The funds, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund Program, will allow Petit-Saguenay to acquire the necessary sound and lighting equipment that it needs to offer high-quality artistic performances at the Roberto-Lavoie Arena.

Quotes

"We know that investing in cultural infrastructure builds stronger communities. The Government of Canada is pleased to help municipalities like Petit-Saguenay develop their cultural scene and provide creative and inspiring places for citizens to gather."

–The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"We are pleased to support Petit-Saguenay and allow people in our area to enjoy professional performances at the Roberto Lavoie Arena. With this quality equipment and a newly acquired adjustable stage, residents will be able to enjoy performances in a modern and welcoming environment."

– Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament (Lac-Saint-Jean)

"The acquisition of performance equipment will allow us to designate the Roberto Lavoie Arena as a premier cultural venue in the Lower Saguenay region. The success of the Marguerite performance as part of our 100th anniversary celebrations was an example of what we can do in the future."

– Philôme La France, Mayor of the Municipality of Petit-Saguenay

Quick Facts

The Municipality of Petit-Saguenay is located in the administrative region of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and is part of the regional county municipality of Fjord-du-Saguenay. The municipality's mandate is to provide services to citizens and to plan development in the area. As part of its revitalization plan, the municipality places great emphasis on culture as a vehicle for development.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps bolster the quality of equipment to support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative fields. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies on cultural spaces.

Related Links

Petit-Saguenay (French only)

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

