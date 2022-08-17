THE MOST ESTEEMED CULINARY COMPETITION IN THE COUNTRY, TOP CHEF CANADA, DEBUTS SEASON 10 ON SEPTEMBER 26 AT 10 P.M. ET/PT ON FOOD NETWORK CANADA

Eleven Chefs Enter the High-Stakes Competition to Vie for the Coveted Title of Canada's Top Chef

Prominent Chef, Fermenter and Author David Zilber

Joins the Judging Panel



The 10th Season Serves Up Integrated Brand Partnerships with:

Royale Tiger Towel, Lexus, KitchenAid, Glad, DoorDash, Becel and Violife, Montellier, Campo Viejo and Avocados From Mexico



TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Food Network Canada's esteemed culinary competition, Top Chef Canada, returns for a milestone 10th season featuring fiery new challenges, a roster of exceptionally talented chefs, and the title of Canada's Top Chef on the line. A Top 20 overall specialty entertainment program in spring '21*, this season, dubbed Top Chef Canada X, makes its debut on September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada.



Top Chef Canada welcomes acclaimed chef, fermenter and co-author of the best-selling book The Noma Guide to Fermentation, David Zilber to the judging panel. Since 2004, David has worked in some of the top kitchens around the globe. Most recently, he was the head of the Fermentation Lab at the revolutionary three-Michelin-star restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, ranked as the top restaurant in the world. Joining David at the judging table is the returning cast: chef and cookbook author Eden Grinshpan as host, along with judges Mark McEwan, chef and owner of The McEwan Group, powerhouse restaurateur Janet Zuccarini, food writer and personality Mijune Pak and renowned food journalist and critic Chris Nuttall-Smith.

Top Chef Canada X is a monumental season featuring chefs from across the country, including the first-ever competitor hailing from the Yukon. In addition to the title of Canada's Top Chef, the winner will earn the largest reward in Top Chef Canada history: a cash prize of $100,000 provided by Royale Tiger Towel, a luxury Lexus NX, brand-new kitchen outfitted by KitchenAid, an exclusive farm-to-table adventure courtesy of Glad, and a $10,000 cash prize from DoorDash.

The professional chefs hoping to secure the title of Canada's Top Chef are:

Martine Bauer , 36, Toronto, Ont. (Pompette)

, 36, (Pompette) Tawnya Brant , 39, Ohsweken, Ont. (Yawékon)

, 39, (Yawékon) Kimberly Conway , 29, Charlottetown , P.E.I. ( Brickhouse Kitchen & Bar)

, 29, , P.E.I. ( & Bar) Joachim 'Jo' Hayward , 32, Toronto, Ont. (Wynona)

, 32, (Wynona) Chris Irving , 40, Whitehorse , Yukon (Private Chef & Consultant)

, 40, , (Private Chef & Consultant) Camilo Lapointe-Nascimento , 25, Montreal, Que. (Menu Extra)

, 25, (Menu Extra) Deseree 'Dez' Lo , 45, Vancouver, B.C. (Marine Drive Golf Club)

, 45, (Marine Drive Golf Club) Vaishnav 'Vish' Mayekar , 30, Vancouver, B.C. (Pepinos & Caffe La Tana)

, 30, (Pepinos & Caffe La Tana) Lindsay Porter , 36, Edmonton, Alta. (The Common)

, 36, (The Common) Trevane 'Tre' Sanderson , 27, Toronto, Ont. (Vela)

, 27, (Vela) Monika Wahba , 32, Toronto, Ont. (Maha's Restaurant)

Visit foodnetwork.ca for full biographies and exclusive cast videos.

This season promises to reflect on the past nine seasons of the beloved competition series known for showcasing the country's best chefs and shining a light on the diverse cuisines Canada offers. Throughout the episodes, fans will recognize Quickfire Challenges reimagined from the past, such as the Culinary Skills Race. The chefs will also be challenged to push the boundaries of creativity with a vegan feast and even a trip to the Caribbean, with unexpected twists along the way.

During this season's fast-paced challenges, culinary personalities and icons joining the Top Chef Canada judging panel as guest judges and tasters include:

Dale McKay ( Top Chef Canada Season 1 winner, Ayden Kitchen & Bar – Saskatoon, Sask. )

( Season 1 winner, & Bar – ) Andrea Nicholson ( Top Chef Canada Season 1 and 5 competitor, Butchie's – Whitby, Ont. )

( Season 1 and 5 competitor, Butchie's – ) Adrian Forte ( Top Chef Canada Season 8 competitor and cookbook author)

( Season 8 competitor and cookbook author) Danny Smiles ( Top Chef Canada Season 3 finalist, Auberge Willow Inn – Hudson, Que. )

( Season 3 finalist, Auberge Willow Inn – ) The Beaches (Juno award-winning musicians)

(Juno award-winning musicians) Gail Simmons (Judge, Top Chef )

(Judge, ) George Mendes (Veranda – New York City , N.Y.)

(Veranda – , N.Y.) Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster – Harlem, N.Y.)

(Red Rooster – Harlem, N.Y.) Dwayne De Rosario (Author & Canadian Soccer Legend)

(Author & Canadian Soccer Legend) Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation – Hong Kong )

(Bo Innovation – ) Amanda Cohen (Dirt Candy – New York City , N.Y.)

(Dirt Candy – , N.Y.) Cheryl Hickey (Host, ET Canada )

(Host, ) Ricardo Larrivée (Judge, Wall of Bakers , Café RICARDO – Quebec )

(Judge, , Café RICARDO – ) Dylan Benoit (Host, Fire Masters , Carnivore – Cayman Islands )

(Host, , Carnivore – ) Daniel Boulud (DANIEL – New York City , N.Y.)

(DANIEL – , N.Y.) Kerryann Burnett (The Lobster Pot – Cayman Islands )

An impressive roster of sponsors join the competition with impactful brand partnerships all season long. A grand prize sponsor for the first time, Royale Tiger Towel paper towel provides Canada's Top Chef with a $100,000 cash reward. The brand is also stocked in the locker room and at the chefs cooking stations, assisting them with a tidy prep area each week. In a Quickfire Challenge, Royale Tiger Towel paper towel takes the stress out of the mess, awarding the winner with a $5,000 prize.

Lexus returns as the official vehicle of Top Chef Canada, as a grand prize sponsor for the third season in a row. This year's winner will drive away with the Lexus NX valued at over $55,000. The vehicle is also featured in-show where the judges and chefs arrive to Elimination Challenges in luxury, experiencing the exclusive features the Lexus NX has to offer throughout the season.

KitchenAid outfits the entire Top Chef Canada kitchen, with top of the line countertop and major appliances to help take the chefs' culinary creations to the next level. As a grand prize sponsor, Canada's Top Chef will be awarded with their own stunning kitchen of KitchenAid appliances valued at approximately $16,400. KitchenAid is known for colour, so the Quickfire Challenge tests the chefs' ability to incorporate colourful ingredients in their dish. The Quickfire Challenge winner will take home $5,000 courtesy of KitchenAid.

As the chefs chop, peel and dice their way through each challenge, the new compostable drawstring bags from Glad are provided to ensure proper waste-sorting. At each chef's cooking station Glad compostable bags and recycling bags will be featured throughout the season. In addition, the brand contributes to the grand prize, awarding the winner with a unique farm-to-table experience valued at $10,000.

Ensuring that the chefs keep track of time throughout each challenge, DoorDash sponsors the digital clock in the Top Chef Canada kitchen. Additionally, the brand sponsors the iconic Restaurant Wars Challenge, taking on the added task of handling the rush of delivery and takeout orders on top of the dining room service, and with a $5,000 prize at stake. In an Elimination Challenge that will provide the chefs with an opportunity to showcase their breadth of skill, a vegan feast is sponsored by Becel and Violife, featuring their line of plant-based products. The winner with the best progressive tasting menu will be awarded a $5,000 prize courtesy of Becel and Violife. A new twist is raising the stakes on Top Chef Canada X like never before. For this intense mystery challenge, two chefs must create a standout dish highlighting one ingredient – Avocados From Mexico. The winning chef will be rewarded with a $3,000 cash prize courtesy of Avocados From Mexico.

The award-winning winery Campo Viejo joins as the season's official wine sponsor, stocking the pantry and locker room with bottles of their premium wines made from the Rioja winemaking process. As Campo Viejo's wines are best shared with friends and family, a Quickfire Challenge will task the chefs to impress special guests with a delicious dish for a $5,000 prize courtesy of Campo Viejo. A perfect pairing for a great meal, Canadian sparkling water sponsor Montellier will also be featured in the chefs' locker room this season and at the judges' table. In a flavour-balancing showdown, the brand will also provide a $5,000 prize for the chef that can best utilize opposing ingredients in a Quickfire Challenge.

Visit foodnetwork.ca for an exclusive look at the upcoming 10th season and companion content including full chef bios and compilations. In addition, foodnetwork.ca offers behind-the-scenes scenes content with the host and judges and an introduction to get to know our new judge David Zilber.

Top Chef Canada is the homegrown version of the hit Emmy® Award-winning NBCUniversal Series Top Chef and is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Food Network Canada. Executive Producers are John Brunton and Mark Lysakowski, Executive Producer and Showrunner is Eric Abboud, and Series Producer is Daniel Klimitz. For Food Network Canada, Marni Goldman is Executive in Charge of Production, Krista Look is Vice President of Original Lifestyle Content and Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, SP21 (Jan4-May30/21) – confirmed data, Total Canada, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG – excluding sports stations, 3+ airings, A25-54 AMA(000)

Food Network Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd.

Insight Productions is known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts and is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. The company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown, The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record), ratings hit Big Brother Canada, Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history) and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has also worked in close collaboration with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation as executive producers on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Recently announced shows include Eurovision Canada, The Legacy Awards, and Canada's Ultimate Challenge. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

