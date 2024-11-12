Give today and support the scientists of tomorrow!

The Montréal Science Centre Foudation launches its annual fundraising campaign on November 15 as part of National Philanthropy Day! Donate

as part of National Philanthropy Day! The campaign's four ambassadors — Rola Araji , Vincent Regnault , Bassam Sarkis and Isabel Dansereau — embark on a mission to promote the Fondation across their networks!

embark on a mission to promote the Fondation across their networks! On the horizon! Prominent events in support of the Foundation designed to light the spark of science among young audiences: Wacky Experiments and Wild Desserts and the 8th edition of Women and Girls of Science! Stay tuned!

The Foundation's Ambassadors Embark on Their Mission!

The Foundation's 2024 fundraising campaign will begin on November 15, inviting businesses and individuals to contribute and show their support. After 24 years now, the Foundation's mission is as strong as ever: to light the spark of science and help the next generation explore and understand science and tech and make it their own as they build their future! In pursuit of this mission, the Foundation leads initiative after initiative geared towards young people and relies on donations from individuals, families and businesses of all sizes to make it all happen. More than 90% of funds collected each year by the Foundation help finance and develop the Science Centre's elementary and secondary school programs and its permanent exhibitions such as Fabrik2 (launched in 2024) and an all-new exhibition planned for 2025.

The Foundation's fundraising campaign features some new assets this year: four ambassadors! Each will be promoting the Foundation's work and stirring engagement among their networks. Who better placed to do this than four spokespeople from four institutions in which science and technology play such a central role. The Foundation's ambassadors are Rola Araji (Director of Sales and Business Development, Enterprise, at TELUS), Vincent Regnault (Director of Gas Supply and Development of Renewable Gases at Énergir), Bassam Sarkis (Senior Director of Supply Chain Management at Pratt & Whitney Canada), and Isabel Dansereau (the Foundation's General Manager). As part of their mission, they will have the privilege to play an active role in making this year's campaign a success.

Give! You are the Essential Part! : The Fondation launches its annual fundraising campaign!

To promote its mission as widely as possible, each year the Foundation launches a fundraising campaign to allow it to lead all sorts of actions to make science and technology evermore accessible to everyone. Its initiatives include:

During the 2024-25 school year, more than 7,000 tickets will be offered to less privileged youth through various organizations and school groups.

to less privileged youth through various organizations and school groups. The Science Centre on the Road program brings science and tech to more than 1,000 special education youths right in their classrooms. At no cost to the schools, the program's science educators travel across the province (from Hemmingford to Kuujjuaq ) to engage students in hands-on problem-solving trial-and-error activities driven by a learning approach known as tinkering. In 2025, the program's goal is to offer 50 one-day visits in the Greater Montréal area and two visits a week for youths in more remote areas. This program is made possible thanks to the support of the Trottier Family Foundation and Volvo Canada. Click and lend your support!

"I strongly believe that science and technology will drive the solutions that will meet our future's greatest challenges. At the Montréal Science Centre, we work to help today's youth become tomorrow's leaders by stirring their interests in science and its cutting-edge fields. Your donations to the Foundation help us develop entertaining and educational content for them, content that fuels the aspirations and meets the challenges of these future generations."

– Isabel Dansereau, General Manager of the Montréal Science Centre Foundation

"The partnership established between TELUS and the Montréal Science Centre is a shining example of how working together secures the future for our youth. Promoting young women's engagement in science is a cause that is near to my heart. I am proud to serve as an ambassador for the Science Centre Foundation, where we help provide the young talents and leaders of tomorrow an enriching, stimulating, and positive environment filled with wonder and discovery. Every donation you make is a step forward in offering all our youth a world of possibilities!"

– Rola Araji, Montréal Science Centre Foundation Board President

Prominent Events on the Horizon for Fans of Science and Tech!

The Foundation pursues its mission and promotes science with vital annual events that actively support its work while inspiring the next generation of scientists. The ever-popular Women and Girls of Science event will be back again in 2025 for its 8th edition on Saturday, February 15. After attracting more than 3,300 attendees in 2024, the event will feature even more activities and talks, all of which promise to be highly interactive, inspiring, and enlightening.

About the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre, a division of Canada Lands Company, is a complex dedicated to science and technology that welcomes more than 600,000 visitors annually. It is best known for its accessible, interactive, and inclusive approach and for promoting the value of local innovation and know-how. Its major partners are TELUS, Amazon Web Services, The Beat 92.5, and La Presse.

