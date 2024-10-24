The Montreal Port Authority Signs a Strategic Partnership with SOFIAC to Improve Energy Efficiency and Reduce GHG Emissions

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - In a bid to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) has entered into a strategic partnership with SOFIAC, an investment fund specializing in decarbonization. SOFIAC will support the MPA in a comprehensive energy efficiency project that has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operational buildings by over 60%.

Port of Montreal tower (CNW Group/Port of Montreal)

With an investment from SOFIAC that could reach several million dollars, the MPA will benefit from deep retrofit without needing to invest its own capital. SOFIAC's innovative model allows the investment to be repaid from the energy savings generated by the project. In line with its comprehensive support approach, SOFIAC will oversee the entire implementation process with its technical partners, particularly Siemens, the energy services company selected for this significant mandate.

The project will target the MPA's three main buildings: the Cité du Havre building, the MPA's headquarters; the Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal, an iconic location for Montrealers situated in the Old Port; and the building housing the infrastructure management, mechanical workshops, and rail operations located at 3400 Notre-Dame East.

"This project marks a crucial step in our sustainability efforts and brings us closer to our goal of carbon neutrality," said Benoit Viens, Senior Director of Environment and Real Estate at the MPA. "Thanks to SOFIAC's expertise and support, we will transform our infrastructure to make it more energy-efficient while significantly reducing our carbon footprint."

Michel Methot, Senior Vice President at SOFIAC, added: "This partnership with the Montreal Port Authority reflects our commitment to provide customized, sustainable solutions, allowing our clients to achieve energy savings with no financial risk. We are proud to contribute to this ambitious carbon neutrality vision."

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment hub handling all types of goods: containerized, non-containerized, liquid bulk, and dry bulk. It is the only container port in Quebec, serving as a destination port for the world's largest shipping lines. It is also an intermodal hub, with a unique service offering in North America that includes its own rail network directly on the docks, connected to both of Canada's national rail networks. The MPA also operates a cruise terminal and a port interpretation center.

The MPA incorporates economic, social, and environmental aspects into its corporate strategy. This commitment is framed by a sustainable development policy, with guiding principles focused on involvement, cooperation, and transparency. Port activities support approximately 590,000 jobs and contribute nearly $93.5 billion to Canada's economic activities.

About SOFIAC

Launched in 2021, SOFIAC helps companies in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sectors increase their profitability and competitiveness by implementing energy transition and decarbonization projects. SOFIAC's innovative business model allows its clients to immediately benefit from energy savings without any upfront investment. For more information, visit sofiac.ca

