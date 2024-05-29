The Montreal Maxim Grand Prix Party 2024 Presented By Michelob Ultra Featuring French Montana, NERVO, and Sommer Ray

MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated Maxim Grand Prix Party, presented by Michelob Ultra in collaboration with 888casino.net, is set to return on Saturday, June 8th, 2024. From 10 PM to 3 AM EST, Windsor Station (1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal) will host this extraordinary event, promising a night of luxury, excitement, and entertainment, making it the pinnacle of Grand Prix weekend festivities.

French Montana Takes Center Stage

Maxim Grand Prix Party 2023. Photo by YUNGPHIL (CNW Group/The Feldman Agency Inc.) Maxim Grand Prix Party 2024 Lineup (CNW Group/The Feldman Agency Inc.)

The highlight of the evening will be a captivating performance by hip-hop sensation French Montana, ensuring that the Maxim Grand Prix Party continues its tradition of featuring unforgettable shows headlined by A-list artists. Electrifying duo NERVO, known for their infectious beats and dynamic performances will DJ during the evening. As well as, renowned fitness icon and social media sensation Sommer Ray, who will be bringing her unique energy to the stage.

The event has a rich history of showcasing performances by music icons such as Diplo, Wyclef Jean, T-Pain, Francis Mercier with Kiesza, DJ Ruckus, Diamond Cafe, and many more. With additional star-studded performances yet to be announced, this year's lineup is poised to exceed all expectations.

An Extravaganza of Luxury and Entertainment

Attendees can expect captivating brand activations, breathtaking acrobatic performances, endless photo opportunities, thrilling racing experiences, and dancing to A-list performers' electrifying tunes. The event proudly welcomes back partners Jack Daniel's the renowned whisky brand and Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, and introduces Pur Sang Vodka, offering exquisite cocktails crafted from the finest premium vodka co-owned by Georges St-Pierre. L'ORÉAL Azzaro also returns, ensuring guests stay fresh with their captivating scents.

A Night with the Stars

Building on the success of previous years, the Maxim Grand Prix Party has consistently attracted a stellar lineup of celebrities, including Minka Kelly, Eugenie Bouchard, NBA stars Danny Green and Chris Boucher, NHL players P.K. Subban and Cole Caufield, actress Sophie Nélisse, musician Tyler Shaw, and former F1 driver Nicholas Latifi. With an even more impressive guest list anticipated this year, the event promises an opulent showcase of celebrities, performances, and luxury experiences, solidifying its status as the quintessential highlight of the Grand Prix weekend.

Embrace Prestige: Join the Ultimate Celebration

Don't miss your chance to be part of this exclusive event, where the worlds of racing, luxury, and entertainment converge into a spectacle of prestige and glamour. With limited VIP lounges and a range of premium experiences, secure your spot at the heart of the celebration. The Maxim Grand Prix Party is more than just a party; it's a defining moment of the race weekend that sets the standard for luxury and excitement in Montreal.

Event Details:

What: The Maxim Grand Prix Party Presented by Michelob Ultra

The Maxim Grand Prix Party Presented by Michelob Ultra When: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 10 PM to 3 AM EST

Where: Windsor Station, 1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de- Montreal, QC

Windsor Station, 1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de- Tickets: Secure your tickets and VIP Lounges before they sell out. https://www.tixr.com/maximgrandprix , www.maximgrandprixparty.com

With the stage set for an unparalleled night of entertainment, the Maxim Grand Prix Party presented by Michelob Ultra invites motorsport fans and partygoers alike to experience the ultimate celebration of the race weekend. Keep up with future announcements and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of glamour, luxury, and exhilaration like never before.

Check out the website to learn more: https://maximgrandprixparty.com

KEEP UP WITH FUTURE ANNOUNCEMENTS

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

SOURCE The Feldman Agency Inc.

For further information: on the Maxim Grand Prix Party presented by Michelob Ultra and talent guest list, contact: Karyzma Agency: Karine Delage [email protected]; For more information on corporate communications, contact: Felipe RP: Felipe del Pozo [email protected]