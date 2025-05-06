MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The 888casino.net Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival presented by Corona and Liquid I.V., returns to downtown Montreal from June 12 to 15, 2025. Get ready for four action-packed days of live music, entertainment, exotic cars, and unforgettable experiences for racing fans and families alike.

Crescent Street will be transformed into the ultimate celebration zone, featuring an unbeatable lineup of activities, sponsor activations, and family-friendly attractions. Best of all, admission to the festival is free, welcoming everyone to join the excitement!

Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival 2025 Poster (CNW Group/The Feldman Agency Inc.)

This year, 888casino.net joins as Title Sponsor. A global leader in online gaming, 888casino.net brings its world-class entertainment expertise to the heart of the festivities.

Corona proudly returns as a Presenting Sponsor, bringing a taste of refreshment to Crescent Street. Attendees can kick back with an ice-cold Corona and soak in the high-energy atmosphere all weekend long.

The Festival is proud to welcome Liquid I.V. as the official sponsor of the Pit Stop Challenge. Festivalgoers can enhance their hydration with Liquid I.V.'s great-tasting, science-backed electrolyte drink mix while putting their skills to the test at the interactive Pit Stop Challenge experience.

The Pit Stop Challenge is back — bigger, faster, and more exciting than ever!

Festivalgoers can step into the fast lane and test their tire-changing skills on a real race car, experiencing the adrenaline and intensity of a professional pit stop. Whether you're racing against the clock or challenging friends, the Liquid I.V. Pit Stop Challenge delivers high-energy fun for all ages and is a must-try attraction at the Festival.

Don't miss the Celebrity Edition on Thursday, June 12, 2025, where celebrities and athletes will go head-to-head in a special showdown; one of the highlights of opening day!

El Jimador takes center stage as the Main Stage Sponsor. Known for their authentic tequila crafted from 100% blue agave, El Jimador brings the spirit of celebration to life with electrifying live performances on the El Jimador Main Stage. Please enjoy responsibly.

As a Collaborating Sponsor, Brivia Group brings its expertise in visionary urban development and its passion for building vibrant communities to the heart of downtown Montreal. Their support enhances the Festival experience, reflecting the dynamic energy and spirit of the city.

Dilawri, Canada's largest automotive group, returns for a fourth consecutive year as the Exclusive Car Dealership Sponsor. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a stunning lineup of premium vehicles, showcasing the innovation and style that define Dilawri's reputation.

Pur Sang Vodka raises the bar as the Exclusive Vodka Sponsor. Festivalgoers can sip and celebrate with signature Pur Sang Vodka specialty cocktails, crafted to capture the spirit of Crescent Street's ultimate race weekend experience.

XPEL returns to Crescent Street this year. Stop by their booth to learn more about the latest in vehicle protection technology and discover how XPEL helps keep your ride looking its best.

Whether you're a racing fanatic, a music lover, or just looking for a weekend of high-energy fun, the 888casino.net Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival presented by Corona and Liquid I.V. is the place to be this summer. Get ready to rev up your engines, Montreal. This is one festival you will not want to miss!

Stay tuned for more announcements on entertainment, celebrity appearances, and sponsor experiences. For the latest updates and the full schedule, please visit CrescentGrandPrix.com .

