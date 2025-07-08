The Guess Who, Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman and Bachman-Turner Overdrive Reunited Under One Roof at The Feldman Agency

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Feldman Agency (TFA) is proud to announce the signing of legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who and the return of celebrated solo artist Burton Cummings to its roster. This reunion brings together four of the most influential names in Canadian music - The Guess Who, Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman and Bachman-Turner Overdrive (signed in May 2024) - under one roof at TFA. All acts are also now represented in the U.S. by David Levine of WME.

With decades of acclaimed releases, major tours, and enduring impact, Burton Cummings and The Guess Who have played a foundational role in shaping Canadian rock music. Their presence at TFA signals both a recognition of their legacy and a renewed focus on strategic growth and future opportunities in live performance.

"We're thrilled to welcome The Guess Who to The Feldman Agency and to welcome back Burton Cummings," said Jeff Craib, CEO of The Feldman Agency. "Having them on our roster alongside Bachman-Turner Overdrive is a meaningful alignment, and we're honoured to support and amplify their next chapter."

As principal songwriters of The Guess Who's early catalog, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings helped propel the group to international acclaim with a string of timeless hits including "These Eyes," "Laughing," "Undun," "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature," and "No Time." Their 1970 album American Woman topped the charts in Canada, and its title track became the first Billboard No. 1 hit by a Canadian group, solidifying The Guess Who's place in rock history.

Following the group's original run, Burton Cummings launched a successful solo career, earning a gold record for his debut single "Stand Tall" and releasing a string of hit singles and albums, including "I'm Scared," "My Own Way to Rock," "Break It to Them Gently," and "You Saved My Soul." His 1978 album Dream of a Child became the first quadruple platinum album by a Canadian artist.

Randy Bachman went on to co-found Bachman-Turner Overdrive, which quickly emerged as a cornerstone of 1970s rock. The band is best known for classic tracks such as "Let It Ride," "Roll on Down the Highway," "Takin' Care of Business," "Lookin' Out for #1," and "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet."

Currently, Bachman-Turner Overdrive is touring across North America with a full slate of summer dates, while Burton Cummings is also performing across the continent on an extensive solo run with his band.

The Feldman Agency looks forward to supporting The Guess Who in their future plans for 2026.

