THE FELDMAN AGENCY ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS CELEBRATING CONTINUED GROWTH

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Feldman Agency (TFA), A globally recognized leader in entertainment, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario Canada, is proud to announce a series of well-deserved internal promotions that reflect the agency's ongoing growth and commitment to excellence. These appointments, effective immediately, underscore TFA's strategic focus on talent buying, artist support, and operational innovation across its offices in Toronto and Vancouver.

"As our business continues to evolve and expand globally, we are excited to recognize the contributions of these outstanding team members," said Tom Kemp, President, The Feldman Agency. "Each of them brings unique strengths to our leadership and operations, and their promotions reflect not only past achievements but also the confidence we have in their future impact."

A cornerstone of TFA for over 14 years, Joel Baskin has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and a deep commitment to artist success. Known for his business savvy and talent-first approach, Joel has played a pivotal role in building a world-class roster that includes global icons Avril Lavigne and Shania Twain, country stars Josh Ross and Owen Riegling, rock sensations The Beaches, Three Days Grace and entertainment giants like Letterkenny and Shoresy.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions and leadership, Joel has been named Senior Vice President - reinforcing his integral role in shaping the agency's direction and continued excellence.

With more than a decade of experience at TFA, Josie Cheng has been a vital force behind the scenes, supporting senior agents and streamlining administrative operations. Her recent focus on administrative development has helped strengthen internal workflows and client service standards. Josie now steps into the role of Managing Director-Administration where she will oversee key operational functions and contribute to agency-wide strategy and growth.

Entering her third year at TFA, Amy Lloyd has quickly proven herself as an adept professional with a strong foundation in administration and a deep passion for talent buying. Her growing expertise and keen eye for opportunity have earned her a new role as Talent Buyer, where she will play an essential role in advancing TFA's rapidly expanding talent buying division.

In a short time, Emma Leblanc has made an immediate and measurable impact on TFA's communications and digital presence. Leveraging her marketing expertise, she has enhanced engagement across TFA's social platforms, supporting both the agency and its clients. Emma now takes the reins as Marketing Associate, continuing to drive innovation in digital marketing and brand strategy.

Known for her precision, dedication, and collaborative spirit, Jessie Silverstein has been promoted to Senior Coordinator. In this expanded role, she will continue to provide critical support across departments, helping maintain the operational excellence that TFA is known for.

These well-earned appointments not only recognize the individual achievements of Joel Baskin, Josie Cheng, Amy Lloyd, Emma Leblanc, and Jessie Silverstein, but also reflect the strength, depth, and evolving leadership within The Feldman Agency. Each brings exceptional talent, dedication, and vision to their new roles - further solidifying TFA's position as a leader in the entertainment industry. As the agency continues to grow and innovate, these internal advancements mark a proud and pivotal chapter in its ongoing journey of excellence.

About The Feldman Agency

The Feldman Agency is one of North America's foremost entertainment talent agencies, with over 50 years of experience in artist representation, talent booking, event services, and corporate consulting. With a team of 30+ professionals operating from offices in Toronto and Vancouver, TFA is built on a foundation of integrity, relationships, and results. The agency represents a diverse and dynamic roster of talent and provides innovative solutions and strategic guidance to artists, promoters, and corporate clients worldwide.

