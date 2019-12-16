The Montréal Food Scene Development and Promotion Plan - Finding the right recipe for positioning Montréal as North America's food capital

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Nearly 100 industry stakeholders recently came together to share ideas on how to position Montréal as North America's food capital. Held on November 11, the day-long event was hosted by Francis Reddy and attended by representatives from Québec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ), MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, the Société des casinos du Québec, Tourisme Montréal and the Union des producteurs agricoles.

A number of recommendations emerged from the meeting, including the need to highlight the quality and diversity of Québec products, emphasize Montréal's distinctive reputation as a lively and festive destination, address environmental issues related to business, and improve the accessibility and use of local products.

Montréal's culinary scene spans from traditional to modern, and is known for its unique flair and flavour fusions. The city's kitchens showcase terroir products from across the province, and the talent of local chefs and food artisans.

Industry stakeholders have been working together since last spring to prepare a plan for developing and promoting Montréal's food scene, and for positioning it on the world stage. In addition to the recent meeting, the process has included consultations with roughly 40 local and international experts on how to capitalize on opportunities and address challenges in the sector.

Work will continue for several more months and culminate in spring 2020 with the publication of the Montréal Food Scene Development and Promotion Plan, which will include various action items and a partner mobilization plan. In the meantime, industry stakeholders can share their ideas on how to address these issues by writing to gastronomie@mtl.org. Additional information is available on the Tourisme Montréal website.

