COVID-19 couldn’t stop one of the most anticipated philanthropic traditions in the business community: the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament, held yesterday for the 24 th year at the prestigious Royal Montreal Golf Club. On the contrary, participants were even more generous. With the help of an anonymous donor who committed to matching all additional donations up to $100,000, the Golf Tournament raised $772,000, surpassing the annual results of the previous four years!

“With so many MCHF fundraising events cancelled this year due to the challenges of social distancing, we knew it could hinder our ability to acquire new equipment or provide critical services for the young patients at the Children’s,” says Mark Pathy, Chairman of the Golf Tournament’s organizing committee. “So this year’s committee was ready to go the extra mile to bridge the gap, and I’m proud to say, ‘Mission accomplished!’”

In order to protect all participants, this year's edition featured social distancing on the course, an outdoor dinner and cocktail hour, and individual golf carts. The organizing committee and the team at the Children's Foundation relied on their creativity to respond to the players' every need, all while prioritizing their safety. Tee times were scheduled ten minutes apart and an online auction offered several tempting lots for bidders. Funds raised this year will support the pediatric surgery department's priorities and help meet the Children's most urgent needs.

The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation President, Renée Vézina, thanks Mark Pathy, and the business community, most notably RBC, the Tournament's lead partner, platinum partners Nova Steel and the Aune Foundation, and President of Honour and grateful parent Nisha Kim Mohammed, a wellness influencer. "Year after year, the business community demonstrates its support and commitment. This time, rather than throwing in the towel, they responded "attending" despite the challenges associated with COVID-19," she says. "I'd like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the golfers, sponsors, donors and those who purchased raffle tickets to continue helping the Children's find Unexpected Ways to Heal."

ABOUT THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

The mission of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in research, teaching and care at the Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. The Children's Foundation has launched the largest fundraising campaign for a pediatric hospital in Quebec's history, with a goal of $200 million to advance innovative projects that will help the Children's Find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $500 million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects, and cutting-edge care. For more information, please visit childrenfoundation.com .

