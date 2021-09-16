"It was a terrific day for golf and networking in support of a worthy cause, the health and well-being of the children of Quebec," says Deep Khosla, Co-Head of Canadian Corporate and Investment Banking, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Honorary President of the 2021 Golf Tournament. " I have benefited from amazing healthcare in Montreal. However, I can honestly say being diagnosed and treated was a very scary experience – and I was an adult. I can only imagine how terrifying it must be for children and their parents. I readily accepted to be the Honorary President this year because I know the critical difference fundraising makes in the quality of care the young patients at The Children's receive. One key difference between a great hospital and one that is world class is the support of generous donors."

Held at the prestigious Royal Montreal Golf Club, the tournament is one of the business community's most popular philanthropic traditions. All players had to present their vaccination passport.

The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation President, Renée Vézina, offers her sincere thanks to Deep Khosla, Mark Pathy, the entire organizing committee, the anonymous donor, and members of Quebec's business community, most especially the tournament's platinum partners: The Aune Foundation, Nova Steel, and Starlight Investments; gold partners: ALDO, Fednav, Mavrik Corp, Pembroke Private Wealth Management, Pipe & Piling Supplies Ltd, and Rogers Communications. "The raison d'être of The Montreal Children's Hospital is to ensure children can get back their natural energy and return to their mischievous selves. For 25 years, this tournament has stood out because its goal is to raise funds for training opportunities so The Children's can attract the most talented medical students and health professionals. On behalf of our kids and their families, we are so incredibly grateful for the support of everyone involved."

ABOUT THE MONTREAL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

The mission of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in clinical care, research and teaching at the Montreal Children's Hospital, the pediatric teaching hospital for McGill University's Faculty of Medicine, and pediatric research at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre. The Children's Foundation has launched its major campaign with a goal of $200 million, the most ambitious fundraising objective for a pediatric hospital in Quebec's history, to advance innovative projects that will push the envelope in pediatrics on an international scale and help The Children's Find Unexpected Ways to Heal. Since its inception in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $500 million, which has transformed the lives of sick children through innovative research and teaching projects and cutting-edge care.

