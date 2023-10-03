Implementation of the Precision Oncology Program, a beacon of hope for cancer patients

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The CHUM Foundation is pleased to announce that the Montreal Cancer Institute is contributing $500,000 to the Guy Lafleur Fund for Cancer Research. This major contribution will help propel the ambitious and promising ideas of the teams at the CHUM Research Centre, aiming to achieve major breakthroughs in precision oncology and ultimately defeating the disease.

The CHUM Foundation and the Montreal Cancer Institute are once again demonstrating their commitment to beating cancer and finding innovative treatments for patients. This major donation will enable the implementation of the Precision Oncology Program and will provide financial support for several innovative projects in the field of personalized medicine, holding great hope for thousands of cancer patients.

Under the leadership of Réjean Lapointe, Ph.D., head of the Cancer Axis at the CHUM Research Center (CRCHUM), clinical and fundamental research teams will work together to combine their unique strengths and expertise, as well as their knowledge of complex data and information.

''This program will open new horizons for treatments that we never thought we'd be able to develop for cancer treatment'', says Réjean Lapointe, PhD, head of the CRCHUM's Cancer Axis.

Thanks to this contribution, the Guy Lafleur Fund raised $2.3 million, one step closer to its goal of $5 million in support of cancer research.

This philanthropic support is an opportunity to highlight the impact that two organizations with the same bold vision can have, working together for the future of health and for the next generation.

''Founded 75 years ago, the Montreal Cancer Institute boasts over thirty researchers-members at the CRCHUM who strive for excellence every day, working with their teams to help beat cancer. It is natural for us to join forces with the CHUM Foundation on this promising and revolutionary project. We're convinced that together, and thanks to our invaluable donors, our collective impact will be significant for the future of cancer treatment'', said Michelle Brisebois, Executive Director of the Montreal Cancer Institute.

''When you consider that cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada, and that two out of five people will be affected by it over the course of their lifetime, there is a pressing need to join forces and combine our efforts. Faced with these challenges, I am very proud of this partnership which, like the Guy Lafleur Fund, is innovative and will increase the impact of research tenfold, for the benefit of patients at the CHUM and across Québec'', said Pascale Bouchard, President, and CEO of the CHUM Foundation.

About the Guy Lafleur Fund – a fund to revolutionize cancer treatment.

The Guy Lafleur Fund was established by the late Guy Lafleur to raise funds for cancer research and the development of precision oncology. Personalized – or precision – medicine is a real source of hope for the thousands of patients who, like the ''Blond Devil'', are facing or will face cancer. It is revolutionizing the management of the disease by tailoring care and treatment for patients.

About the Montreal Cancer Institute

Founded 75 years ago, the Montreal Cancer Institute is a foundation that financially supports clinical and fundamental research at the CHUM Research Center to find new treatments for cancer and ultimately, beat the disease. The institute supports innovative projects and financially supports researchers and their teams in cancer research, thus demonstrating its place within the scientific community as an important actor for advances in research.

About the CHUM Foundation

At the CHUM Foundation, we rally a community of committed donors around the CHUM, a leader in the healthcare system. With their support, we provide a complementary source of funding that drives innovation, accelerates technological development, and enables the CHUM to excel in care, research, and teaching – so that no patient is left behind.

