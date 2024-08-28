THE MMFA AND ESPACE POUR LA VIE ARE GREENING THE DOWNTOWN

A new landscaping for the Museum's gardens

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) today unveiled its newly landscaped outdoor spaces. The MMFA and the Jardin botanique, one of Espace pour la vie's five museums, worked together to entirely redesign the green spaces, thanks to a transformational donation from generous Montreal patrons. The gardens now comprise over 8,000 plants that contribute to urban biodiversity and pollination. Intersecting the five pavilions of the Museum complex, the new landscaping conceived by NIPPAYSAGE beautifully shows off the Museum's remarkable collection of public artworks, made up of some twenty sculptures by renowned artists.

Stretching across sections of Bishop Street, Du Musée Avenue and Sherbrooke Street West, the new landscape design enhances the attractiveness of this lively historical neighbourhood that houses Concordia University, numerous businesses and several private residences. The abounding vegetation turns these outdoor spaces into an artistic scene, and a place fr relaxing and entertainment that's even more inviting for Montreal citizens and the city's visitors.

Biodiversity at the heart of the plantings

The flowerbeds bordering the Museum and Ville-Marie Borough's curb extensions are now populated with over 8,000 plants that are adapted to the local climate: 72 shrubs, 8 climbing plants, 6,308 perennials, and 2,093 bulbs that will yield a succession of blooms over several seasons, starting next spring. This diverse flora, comprising over 45 indigenous species, encourages the urban presence of pollinators, such as bees, ichneumon wasps and virescent green metallic bees. What is more, the addition of three tall shrubs – a nannyberry, downy serviceberry and alternate-leaved dogwood – help bolster the canopy.

From its southern to its northern borders, the Museum's landscaping gradually transitions from species typical of the horticultural gardens seen in the Golden Square Mile, like tulips, purple coneflowers and hydrangeas, to a selection of species that characterize the forested ecosystem of Mount Royal, such as sensitive ferns, heartleaf foamflower and downy Solomon's seal. In total, over 240 m2 of grassy terrain and 62 m2 of mineral surface have been transformed into a diversified plant bed, thus increasing the biomass and fostering a better habitat quality for biodiversity.

The MMFA aspires to improve the population's quality of life while minimizing its ecological footprint, in accordance with one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. As a certified My Space for Life Garden, this environmentally responsible project is one of the Museum's flagship sustainable development initiatives. It incorporates modulable furniture, the reuse of dismantled materials, as well as the preservation and enhancement of existing trees.

A project made possible thanks in part to support from Jess and Mark Pathy

A key part of this large-scale project was made possible thanks to a donation of $1.2 million from patrons Jess and Mark Pathy under the 2023-2028 Major Fundraising Campaign, named The Museum Transforms Lives. Jess Pathy is deeply committed to the MMFA' s mission and sits on the institution's Board of Trustees. This major contribution from the Pathys served as a lever in bringing this project to life by ensuring its longevity. Close to half of the donation will be dedicated to the maintenance and continual enhancement of the Museum's gardens in the years to come, in particular by putting in place a program of high-calibre activities on Du Musée Avenue that encourage civic engagement.

"An oasis in the heart of downtown, these green spaces that were relandscaped in collaboration with Espace pour la vie will benefit the entire Montreal community. Dotted with trees and abounding with vegetation, these gardens transform the urban environment into a haven of art and greenery. We are very grateful to Jess and Mark Pathy, whose visionary gesture supports the Museum in reaffirming its role as a hub of life in the city core," says Stéphane Aquin, Director of the MMFA.

"This initiative combines the strengths of the MMFA and Espace pour la vie, resulting in an art and nature project that's as beneficial for its visitors as it is for biodiversity. I want to underscore the commitment of the MMFA, which, in taking these steps, invites each and every one of us to make a concrete gesture to preserve the natural environment that does us so much good," says Julie Jodoin, Director of Espace pour la vie.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and Espace pour la vie's teams on this project, which is in complete agreement with the principles guiding the Ville de Montréal. Through this initiative, the MMFA confirms its commitment to protecting biodiversity in an urban museum setting. I sincerely hope that these gardens will have a domino effect, inspiring other institutions and the entire Montreal community to put their hands to working the soil and gardening, creating a collective work of art that is green, responsible and sustainable," declared Valérie Plante, Ville de Montréal mayor.

"The Museum and its Foundation wish to express their profound gratitude to Jess and Mark Pathy for the outstanding donation they've made under the MMFA's 2023-2028 Major Fundraising Campaign. This incredibly generous gesture will have a significant positive impact on all the residents of Ville-Marie Borough and the MMFA's public as a whole. It was about thirty years ago that engaged patrons lent their support to the Museum's gardens initiative. Today, the Pathys are picking up the baton, along with other benefactors, to perpetuate a philanthropic tradition that's vital to the flourishing of our institution," says Jo‑Anne Duchesne, Director General of the MMFA Foundation.

The MMFA Sculpture Garden

One of the largest collections of public art in Montreal, the MMFA's Godin Family and Max and Iris Stern Sculpture Garden is composed of 23 works by such artists as David Altmejd, Valérie Blass, Jim Dine, Joe Fafard, Elisabeth Frink, Antony Gormley, Henry Moore, Jaume Plensa and Jean Paul Riopelle, as well as a recent acquisition by Canadian artist Angela Bulloch.

A bouquet of activities on Du Musée Avenue

Closed to vehicular traffic from late June to October and bordered by the Sculpture Garden, Du Musée Avenue is the site of numerous free summer events. Don't miss musical performances by DVTR and DJ Yuki (August 28 , at 5 p.m.), the screening of the film Close by Lukas Dhont, as part of Cinéma du Musée in the street (September 4, at nightfall), and Insectoïdes, in collaboration with the Festival Quartiers Danses (September 7, at 2 p.m.).

CREDITS

The MMFA's green spaces were redesigned in collaboration with Espace pour la Vie. Their landscaping was conceived by NIPPAYSAGE. This revitalization project was made possible by a transformational donation from Jess and Mark Pathy.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Major patrons: Jess and Mark Pathy, and Godin Family Foundation

Estate: Max and Iris Stern

Partner: Tourisme Montréal

With support from Ville-Marie Borough and Fondation Marc Bourgie

Photo: MMFA's green spaces. Sculptures: Elisabeth Frink (1930-1993), In memoriam I and In memoriam II, 1981. MMFA, gift in memory of Barry Seymour Boyd, in honour of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts' 150th anniversary. Phot MMFA, Julie Ciot'

Download high-resolution images.

Press Room: mbam.qc.ca/en/press-room

ABOUT THE MONTREAL MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

Founded in 1860, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) has been built on the generosity of multiple generations of Montrealers. Its mission is to acquire, conserve, study, interpret and present significant works of art from around the world and from every era, in the hope that members of its community and all Museum visitors may benefit from the transformative powers of art.

The MMFA's collection showcases Quebec and Canadian heritage, Indigenous art and international art from a progressive and innovative perspective. It comprises close to 47,000 paintings, sculptures, graphic artworks, photographs, multimedia installations and decorative art objects dating from antiquity to the present. The MMFA's exhibitions and cultural programming aim to inspire new ways of looking at art and the history of art.

As a hub of art, community and exchange and a pioneer in the provision of art therapy, the Museum collaborates with partners in the fields of community organization, education, health and technology to offer all audiences an enriching and transformative experience of art. Thus, through each of its projects, the MMFA continues to strive towards a more inclusive, accessible and just world. mbam.qc.ca

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which is made up of the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium. Together, these museums located in Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex, welcoming over 2.4 million visitors each year. In view of the challenges our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and taking actions aimed at mobilizing the public behind the socio-ecological transition. espacepourlavie.ca

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

