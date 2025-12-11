OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - In 2025, approximately 93% of income tax and benefit returns were filed online. If you typically file on paper, why not enjoy the benefits of online filing? It makes filing simpler and offers many benefits, such as receiving your refund quicker and not having to mail anything to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

However, if you choose to file on paper, there are important changes to be aware of this tax-filing season. We're dedicated to ensuring that you have the resources you need to file so you can get any refunds, and benefit and credit payments you're eligible for.

What's changing with the 2025 income tax package?

This year, the CRA will no longer proactively mail the income tax package to individuals. This means that paper filers will not automatically receive a 2025 income tax package in the mail. This decision has been made to support the CRA's continued shift to digital services. Electronic returns are generally processed much quicker than paper. Online self-serve options are also available for individuals to easily obtain what they need, if they choose to file on paper.

In addition, the CRA has removed federal schedules with low usage-rates from the 2025 income tax package and their corresponding provincial and territorial schedules, where applicable. Careful analysis was completed in order to remove schedules that would minimize impact on individuals that still choose to file on paper.

List of federal schedules that have been removed:

Federal schedules 2, 11, and 12 have corresponding provincial and territorial versions that have also been removed from the package. The provincial and territorial versions of schedules 2 and 11 apply to all provinces and territories (except for Quebec). The provincial version of schedule 12 only applies to British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan. Make sure to obtain all the schedules you need for your tax situation.

How to get what you need to file on paper

The CRA will continue to support individuals who choose to file on paper. Beginning on January 20, 2026, you can:

Order, view, download, and print the package online at Forms and publications - CRA.

Call the CRA's automated phone line at 1-855-330-3305 (non-residents can call 1-613-940-8495). If you choose to call, your Social Insurance Number (SIN) will be required.

If you're looking for documents not included in the package, including the schedules that have been removed, we've got you covered! You can get any forms and schedules, or publications not included in the package, by using the methods listed above.

It can take up to 10 business days for publications and forms to arrive by mail. If you try to obtain a 2025 income tax package before January 20, 2026, the most recent version available will be the 2024 income tax package.

Try filing your tax return online

Switch to online filing and enjoy the many advantages it offers! We have a list of certified tax software programs that you can use, including options that are free. Go to Tax software for filing personal taxes for more information.

Make filing even easier with the Auto-fill my return service. This service automatically fills in parts of your tax return with information we have on file at the time of the request. You must be registered and have access to your CRA account to use this service.

You can also sign up for direct deposit. By doing so, you'll receive your payments from the CRA faster and securely, directly in your account at a Canadian bank or credit union. When you combine online filing and direct deposit, you could get your refund within eight business days.

Free tax-filing help

SimpleFile services are simplified tax-filing methods offered by the CRA to eligible individuals with a lower income and a simple, non-taxable situation. You only need to answer a series of quick questions, and then the services use your answers and the information the CRA has on file to complete and process your tax return. You may receive an invitation to use the CRA's SimpleFile services in your CRA account or in the mail. Individuals that receive an invitation are encouraged to use this free, fast, and secure method to file their tax return. If you didn't receive an invitation, but think you might be eligible, go to canada.ca/simplefile and use the eligibility questionnaire to see if you may qualify. The eligibility questionnaire will be available starting on February 23, 2026.

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers at a free tax clinic may be able to complete your tax return. These clinics are available in-person or virtually. Go to Free tax clinics for more information.

More information

You can visit the following pages for additional information to help you prepare for tax-filing season:

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on X – @ CanRevAgency

CanRevAgency Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency