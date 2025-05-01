OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) congratulates Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney on his election victory and looks forward to working with the new government to enhance responsible mining and critical minerals development in Canada. The mining industry is eager to collaborate with all parties to ensure one of Canada's most important resource sectors is competitive and attractive to investors.

"Mining is one of the most economically significant sectors in Canada and contributes $117 billion to the country's GDP and accounts for 21% of the value of Canadian goods exported. Canadian mining is also an important employer, accounting for one in every 30 jobs across the country," said Pierre Gratton, President and CEO of MAC. "Canada's mining industry is well placed to provide the materials, including critical minerals, essential to healthcare, communications and low carbon technologies and our sector would benefit from strategic government supports to ensure we are able to seize the opportunity before us."

Canada's mining sector operates some of the lowest carbon-intensive mines in the world thanks to Canada's abundance of clean energy, the adoption of world-class sustainability standards like Towards Sustainable Mining and company implementation of low emission technologies at their sites. Canada's mining industry should become the supplier of choice for the minerals and metals that are needed for defence, semi-conductors, energy and other clean technologies.

"The Liberal platform proposed a broad range of positive actions to support the growth of Canada's mining sector, including trade-enabling infrastructure investments, new and expanded tax measures to support the competitiveness of the mining industry and support for Indigenous participation in natural resources projects. Taken together, all of these will attract more investment and help bring more mines into production. We were also pleased to see both the Liberals and Conservatives committing to dramatically accelerate project reviews and we are keen to work with the new Parliament to make this happen in a responsible manner." continued Gratton.

MAC and its members would like to thank all outgoing MPs for their support for the Canadian mining industry over the years and looks forward to meeting with newly elected members from all parties to discuss the importance of the sector to ensure it is well positioned for future success.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $117 billion to national GDP and responsible for 21 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 694,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

SOURCE The Mining Association of Canada

For more information, please contact: Paul Hébert, Vice President of Communications, the Mining Association of Canada, Phone: 613.292,2876 (cell), Email: [email protected]