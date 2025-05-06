OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada's (MAC) Community of Interest Advisory Panel has selected Rio Tinto Diavik and Agnico Eagle to receive this year's prestigious Towards Sustainable Mining® (TSM) Excellence Awards. The two projects were recognized last night at the CIM Awards Gala in Montreal.

"Mining companies recognized by the TSM Excellence Awards represent the best of the best when it comes to exemplary responsible practices and strong commitments to environmental and social performance," said Pierre Gratton, MAC's President and CEO. "Our industry has a particularly important role to play in ensuring the minerals and metals needed for the technologies we rely on are readily available and it is essential that they be mined using the highest standards in the world, like TSM."

A mandatory component of MAC membership, TSM is driving performance improvement across a range of social and environmental issues where it matters most — at the mine site level. This focus on mine site performance makes TSM a go-to system for investors and manufacturers looking to invest in and purchase responsibly mined materials. A national independent Community of Interest Advisory Panel oversees the program, including representatives from Indigenous communities, environmental organizations, labour, finance, local mining communities, social and faith-based organizations and academia.

TSM performance is evaluated across a set of detailed environmental and social performance standards, including tailings management, climate change, water stewardship, Indigenous and community relationships, safety and health, biodiversity conservation, equity, diversity, and inclusion, crisis management and preventing child and forced labour.

"We are proud that TSM, a made-in-Canada standard, is now being implemented by 13 mining associations around the world, making it the most widespread mining standard of its kind," said Gratton. "We applaud the work being done by this year's Excellence Award winners as it showcases the positive results that can be achieved when environmental stewardship and community engagement are prioritized."

Established in 2014, the TSM Excellence Awards include the TSM Environmental Excellence Award and the TSM Community Engagement Excellence Award. To be eligible for the awards, mining companies must be actively implementing TSM and demonstrate exceptional achievements in environmental and/or community engagement. The Community of Interest Advisory Panel provides guidance and advice on the development and implementation of TSM and selects the winners of the TSM Excellence Awards.

2025 TSM COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER – Agnico Eagle's Reconciliation Action Plan with Indigenous Communities

While various programs and initiatives to benefit Indigenous peoples have been in place for many years across Agnico Eagle's operations, the Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) represents an important step in weaving these activities into a central, comprehensive strategy. It serves as a tool to enhance Agnico Eagle's efforts toward reconciliation, enabling effective implementation, continuous monitoring, and the flexibility to adapt as needed.

Co-developed by conducting extensive sharing circles and workshops with approximately 250 different rightsholders and stakeholders, the RAP reinforces Agnico Eagle's commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous communities through 40 distinct actions, grouped under seven pillars.

Agnico Eagle's goal is to report on the RAP's progress by 2026, recognizing that some actions will require ongoing efforts. These progress reports will not only showcase successes but will also address the challenges faced and lessons learned, underscoring the company's commitment to open and honest dialogue.

Agnico Eagle's RAP has not only inspired other companies and organizations to embark on their own journeys towards reconciliation and responsible mining, but it is also actively supporting other mining companies in their efforts.

The RAP is available in several languages, including English, French, and Inuktitut to ensure accessibility. They have also published a RAP summary version on their website, available in Anicinabe, Cree, English, Finnish, French, Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut, and Spanish.

The RAP signifies Agnico Eagle's dedication to ethical resource extraction and contributing positively to the broader reconciliation efforts in Canada and beyond.

2025 TSM ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD WINNER – Rio Tinto Diavik Solar Power Plant

Canada's mining industry is working hard to produce the mined materials necessary for low-carbon technologies while innovating to reduce its own carbon footprint.

Diavik Diamond Mine's solar power plant, installed and activated in 2024, is an innovative example of what is possible with renewable energy infrastructure in remote regions. The 6,600 panel, 3.5 megawatt plant was activated in July 2024 and represents the largest off-grid solar plant in Canada's territories. It will provide 25% of Diavik site's power during closure activities once the mine ends production.

Diavik is currently scheduled to close in 2026, however, its reduced power needs during closure activities mean that the solar plant can take on a large proportion (up to 25%) of power generation needs, reducing Diavik's reliance on non-renewable infrastructure and allowing for it to be decommissioned as closure activities take place. The solar plant itself can then be redeployed elsewhere once it is no longer needed at Diavik.

While the plant has only been operating since July 2024, early data supports an effective output of 4.2 million kWh of energy generation per year. This amounts to a yearly diesel reduction of about 1.1 million liters – important in a remote site where all diesel fuel is trucked up via winter road – and an annual reduction of 2,900 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to removing 630 cars from the road.

Bi-facial (double-sided) panels allow for additional energy to be generated not only from direct sunlight, but from the light reflected off the ground in the summer and snow in the winter months, with initial data showing that this reflection accounts for an additional 10% energy generated. In addition, data shows that the cold ambient temperatures increase the efficiency of the panels, with output 15% higher at –25 C than at +25 C. These findings are important in the context of the unique Northern climate in which Diavik operates and are important to communities and other large resource projects who are contemplating renewable infrastructure.

Diavik is currently engaging with community partners and governments to discuss how to redeploy the solar plant in the North following the end of closure activities at the mine site.

For more information about the TSM Excellence Awards and past winners, please visit www.mining.ca/tsm- excellence-awards.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $117 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 21 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 694,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

SOURCE The Mining Association of Canada

For more information, please contact: Paul Hébert, Vice President, Communications 613.292.2876, [email protected]