Mining Association of Canada Responds to US Tariff Action Against Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Pierre Gratton, President & CEO of The Mining Association of Canada, issued the following statement in response to the decision by President Trump to impose tariffs on all Canadian products destined to the United States:

"Canada has long been a dependable partner, providing certainty to U.S. manufacturing and defense industries by serving as a major supplier of minerals and metals. In 2022, 52% of Canada's mineral exports—valued at over $80 billion—were destined for the U.S. The imposition of tariffs on Canadian minerals and metals products runs counter to American national security and economic interests. These tariffs will disrupt the essential flow of mineral and metal resources, exacerbate vulnerabilities in critical mineral supply chains that both nations have been working to address and raise the costs of doing business for our U.S. customers.

The partnership on critical minerals between Canada and the U.S. began in earnest with the development of the Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration in 2020 under President Trump. In lieu of tariffs, Canada and the U.S. should be focusing on how to deepen this collaboration. The minerals and metals industry in Canada stands ready to strengthen our relationship with the United States, ensuring the free flow of these essential resources that drive economic growth, defense capabilities, and technological advancement on both sides of the border.

MAC members produce mineral and metal products that are globally traded. U.S. tariffs will lead Canada's mining sector to pursue new and deepen existing alternative markets, as well as alternative sources of inputs necessary for the continued operation of mining facilities. This will hurt U.S. businesses.

MAC also urges Canadian governments to use this moment to address long-standing barriers to Canadian economic growth, including the removal of internal trade barriers, complex, expensive and lengthy regulatory processes and uncompetitive tax policies. It is time for all governments to double down to create the conditions for improved competitiveness, investment, productivity and prosperity.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $161 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 21 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 694,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication.

