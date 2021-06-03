The Métis Nation Working Group Applauds the Launch of the National Action Plan to End Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People and Looks Forward to the Next Phase of its Implementation

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation Working group, convened to lead the development of a Métis Nation specific action plan, is pleased to see the launch of the National Action Plan (NAP) to end Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Throughout the development of the NAP, Melanie Omeniho, President of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak ensured that the unique needs of Métis families and survivors were threaded throughout the document in a distinctions-based approach.

On behalf of, and through the confirmation of the Métis Nation Governing Members and the Métis National Council, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the recognized representative body of Métis women across the Métis Nation Motherland has led the file on Missing and Murdered Métis women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The Métis Nation working group functioned collaboratively and cooperatively with Elders and Knowledge keepers, representation from each of the Métis Nation Governing Members and the Métis National Council as well as subject matter experts. We remained strong through the process and committed to ensuring the safety and security of our most vulnerable, their families and survivors.

The Métis Nation Working group has contributed a summary document included in the over-arching National Action Plan, which outlines the foundational changes required as well as priority threads to ensure a truly Métis oriented response to the 231 Calls to Justice of the National Inquiry and the 62 Calls for Miskotahâ of the Métis Perspectives Report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Métis Nation working group looks forward to the completion of its plan entitled "Weaving Miskotahâ" which is set to be released following a validation process with the Métis Nation Governing Members and the Métis National Council. Ultimately, we are accountable to the citizens of the Métis Nation and our process reflects our responsibility to inclusivity and co-development throughout all phases of our work.

"The creation of our plan 'Weaving Miskotahâ' is not something that can be rushed through. This work is about ending the tragedy and violence faced by our Métis women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. We have taken our direction from our Elders and Knowledge Keepers to ensure that our work is culturally grounded and responsive to the Métis Nation" says President Omeniho.

The Métis Nation "Weaving Miskotahâ" is positioned as an Evergreen document that will adjust according to the emerging needs of the Métis Nation. We seek fair and equitable treatment, support, and services, with significant policy and systemic change to meet all of the needs of Métis people across the Motherland. We look forward to moving our work forward to implementation in the spirit of co-development and on a Nation-to-Nation basis with Canada.

