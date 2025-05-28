Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Congratulates the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on 2025 Election Results

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the national voice of Métis women and gender-diverse people, extends its sincere and heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected leadership of the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MNS), following their May 25, 2025, election.

We recognize the Métis citizens across Saskatchewan who participated in the democratic process, helping to shape the future of their Métis government. Through active engagement, they have chosen leaders who will guide the MNS and its citizens forward in advancing the priorities and well-being of Métis communities across the province.

"We acknowledge those who stepped forward to lead and every citizen who cast their vote," said LFMO President Melanie Omeniho. "The strength of the Métis Nation lies in the people—in our vision, our courage, and our compassion for one another. A strong Nation is one where all voices are heard, and where women, youth, Elders, and gender-diverse people are helping shape the path forward. That's how we build a future that truly reflects who we are."

Participating in elections is an act of self-determination. Rooted in community and guided by cultural values, these moments reflect the strength and ongoing commitment of Indigenous peoples to shape their own paths and make decisions that reflect who they are and what matters most to them.

Taking part in elections is one way we carry our responsibilities as Métis people. It helps ensure our leadership stays rooted in our values and remains connected to the voices and priorities of grassroots Métis communities including women, youth, Elders, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

